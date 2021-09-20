Free Fire Max Pre-Registration To End Soon: Game Set For Its On September 28 Release Date

Garena has been working on expanding their game roaster by the introductions of their new Battle royale focused game, Free Fire Max. Free Fire Max is basically an upgraded version of their game but with changes including enhanced visuals, special effects, and other features to improve the overall gaming experience of the game. Garena had started the pre-registration of the game from August 29 and are finally shutting it down. Garena’s announcement about the Free Fire Max Pre-Registration Rewards has been picked up by the gamers and they are trying to find more information about it. Here is every detail released on the internet about the Free Fire Max Pre-Registration end date. Read more

Free Fire Max Release Date and key details

Garena’s Free Fire Max has received a great response from the gaming community after its pre-registration processes. The title has already surpassed 30+ million pre-registrations since August and the end of this pre-registration hints that the release date is closing in. Garena has also finalised the game's global launch to be slated for 28 September. Free Fire Max Pre-Registration Rewards can now be obtained easily just by registering for this event. Keep in mind that the gamers without the pre-registration will not be eligible to get these rewards. Here is a list of Free Fire Max Pre-Registration Rewards announced by Garena.

Free Fire Max pre-registration rewards

Max Raychaser (Bottom)

2x Gold Royale Voucher

Max Raychaser (Facepaint)

Cyber Max Surfboard

Max Raychaser (Head).

Free Fire: Moco Rebirth

Apart from this, Garena has also been working on releasing new events for their Free Fire game. A new Free Fire: Moco Rebirth was announced and it is offering its players free items like 300 universal fragments, 3 diamond royale vouchers and of course, Moco skin just for participating in the event. Players are required to complete specific in-game missions and collect "Moco awakening emblems” to be eligible to get these rewards in the game. Collecting a particular set of emblems is very important for this event as it will unlock the fully awakened Moco which is the main attractive point for Free Fire’s new Season. More details about the game are supposed to release soon. Keep au eye out for any updates on the game's official social media handles.