Free Fire Max release date: Check how to pre-register Free Fire Max, all you need to know

Free Fire is among the most popular multiplayer tactical-shooter games across the world. While reports about the game started surfacing earlier this year, the game is now official and has already received an official pre-registration date for Andriod devices. However, the Free Fire Max release date is still not available. For those catching up, Free Fire Max is an improved version of the game, with better graphics, effects and improved features. Keep reading to know more about how to pre-register for Free Fire Max and Free Fire Max new changes.

How to pre-register for Free Fire Max

Free Fire Max pre-registration for Android devices will begin on August 29, 2021, on Google Play Store. Once the game is available on the Play Store as a listing, users can go to the registration page and enrol themselves. The Free Fire Max is currently available as a beta version in selected regions like Malaysia, Bolivia and Vietnam for both iOS and Android users. As of now, Indian fans may not be able to get their hands on the game. Additionally, a Free Fire Max release date is not available as well. Pre-registering for the game will also reward players with exclusive bundles and collections.

Free Fire Max system requirements

Free Fire Max will come with better graphics, audio quality, in-game features like zone effects and animation. To run the game, players must have at least 1.5 GB of free storage and 2 GB of RAM on their smartphones. According to reports, Free Fire Max will not give advantages to players who purchase in-game assets, implying that the game will be fair for all users. Among the Free Fire Max changes over the original game is a new feature called Firelink technology, which will allow users from both Free Fire and Free Fire Max to play together. Other features in the new game include 360 Degree Lobby and Craftland. In the former, players will be able to display their weapons and skins in the lobby. In the latter, players will be able to play in their own maps, giving the game a Fortnite-like feel