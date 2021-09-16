Free Fire Moco: Rebirth Event Rewards For Sept 18: Get Universal Fragments & Diamonds

Free Fire Moco: Rebirth event has been one of the most popular games released by Garena for their battle royale game. The players will be eligible to get free rewards and participate in exclusive activities released during the Free Fire Moco: Rebirth event. The recent changes made to free Fire now allows the players to access all chapters of the awakened Moco to experience all the in-game events, rewards, and the ultimate bundles released for the players. Because of a huge trend around this Free Fire event, here is a list of all the information available on the internet about the Moco: Rebirth Collection Rewards and events to participate in.

Free Fire Moco: Rebirth Collection Rewards and start date

Garena is offering its players free items like 300 universal fragments, 3 diamond royale vouchers and of course, Moco skin for participating in this Moco: Rebirth event. To get these in-game rewards, the players are required to complete specific in-game missions and collect "Moco awakening emblems." Collecting a particular set of emblems will help the players to unlock the fully awakened Moco. Other changes to the game include a new interface for the game along with a brand new music video on the game’s official Youtube channel. The music video is supposed to release on September 20.

More about Free Fire

Apart from this, Garena has been working on releasing their new Battle royale focused game, Free fire Max for a long time now. Nothing official has been given out about the game’s release date, but the industry experts suggest that it could be scheduled to release in October 2021. Currently, the free Fire Max pre-registration has begun on their official website and respective app stores. Apart from this, Garena has also released a new set of Free Fire Redeem Codes for September 16, 2021. Here is a list of all the codes available to redeem in the game.