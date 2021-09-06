Free Fire Moco: Rebirth Event Start Date, Rewards Details Out; All We Know About It

Garena has confirmed bringing in a new set of events to introduce their Moco character in the Battle Royale game. The game offers more than 30 playable characters to choose from, but only the specific ones get their exclusive events. They have confirmed September 10 as the Free Fire Moco: Rebirth Event start date, and players will be eligible to get exclusive rewards for participating in this event. The gamers have picked this up, and they have been trying to learn more about this upcoming Free Fire event. Here is all the information available about the Moco: Rebirth rewards, release and more. Read more.

Garena also shared a post on their official website about the event and confirmed September 10 as its start date. Developers are planning to add new costumes and new pet skins like Sensei Tig during the event. Coder’s Crib will be the main place to participate in this event and will also give the players log-in rewards, in-game activities and Moco currencies to buy exclusive items from the in-game store. The event is also known as Free Fire The Puzzle Event amongst gamers, and it is slated to give the players Moco: Rebirth rewards that have not been confirmed yet. Makers have also released an official description of the event on their website. It reads:

“The Moco: Rebirth event will introduce players to the awakened Moco, an outlaw who aided her friend, Steffi in her escape from prison. In attempting to free Steffi, Moco encounters an old friend, who paves the way for her awakening. As a fully-awakened Moco, Moco is convinced she is not bound by the rules of the world and is free to live her life however she wishes.”

More about Garena Free Fire

Apart from this, Garena has been working on releasing their new Battle royale focused game, Free fire Max for the Indian gaming community. Nothing official has been given ut about the game’s release date, but the industry experts suggest that the game could be released in October 2021. Currently, they confirmed to take the free Fire Max pre-registration on their official website and respective app stores. This will helps the gamers to get early access to the game as soon as it releases.

Image Credit: Free Fire India Twitter