Free Fire OB27 Update: Check Out The Patch Notes For This Massive Update Here

Garena Free Fire is one of the famous online multiplayer shooting match-ups with a major player base. Free Fire is a versatile application that has become much more mainstream since PUBG was restricted in India. Free Fire has many game modes that players can evaluate, for example, Battle Royale Mode where 50 players play 10-minute rounds. They likewise have different modes like 4v4 and Squad Battles. This game like any other game constantly updates itself to provide new content and also patches the bugs and issues faced by the game. Many players would like to learn more about Free Fire ob27 Update.

Free Fire ob27 Update

The Free Fire server was down for many people during the 14th of April, the reason for the Free Fire server being down was a new update. Free Fire update OB27 was a massive one and is live now. The Free Fire OB27 patch notes will help the players understand all the new changes in the game. The Free Fire Ob27 Patch notes are detailed and provide apt descriptions for all the new additions and other patches. Check out all the patch notes for this Free Fire Update below:

Dynamic Store

Store Adjustment for Clash Squad: The following stores will be available in Clash Squad: Store Alpha

Store Beta

Store Charlie

Store Delta

Store Mysterious (Casual Only)

New Map Available: Bermuda Remastered

Available in Clash Squad: Bermuda Remastered now available in Clash Squad (Casual and Rank).

MVP Display

Available in Clash Squad: MVP of each team will now be displayed in Clash Squad.

Weapon Attachments

Available in Clash Squad: Weapons and attachments are now permanently attached together in Clash Squad.

Dynamic Playzone

Final Playzone Adjustment for Clash Squad: Now available in Clash Squad.

Character System

Character System and UI rework



Brand new UI for the Character system.

Character max level reduced from 8->6

Awakening Character’s Skills will now have the effect of the original Character skill.

Upgrading Character levels will no longer cost any gold and diamonds.

New Character - Maro

New Caracter Available

Falcon Fervor - Damage increases with distance, up to {5/7/10/14/19/25}%. Damage to marked enemies increases by {1/1.5/2/2.5/3/3.5}%

New Character - Xayne

New Caracter Available

Xtreme Encounter - Gets 80 HP temporarily, {40/50/61/73/86/100}% increased damage to Gloo Walls and shields. Lasts for 10s. Cooldown: {150/140/130/120/110/100}s.

Chrono

Character Skill Adjustment

Time Turner:

- Force Field: 600 health

- Force Field Radius: 2-> 2.5

- Force Field Duration: 4/5/6/7/8/9-> 3/4/5/6/7/8

- Self Movement Speed: 15/18/21/24/27/30%-> 5/7/9/11/13/15%

- Teammate Movement Speed: REMOVED

- Cooldown: 40s-> 200/192/185/179/174/170s

Wukong

Character Skill Rework

Camouflage:

- Transform Duration: 10/11/12/13/14/15s

- [New] Firing the weapon will cancel Camouflage’s effect.

- [New] Taking down an enemy will reset the cooldown.

- Cooldown: 300/280/260/240/220/200

Rafael

Character Skill Rework

Dead Silent:

- [New] Dead Silent is now a passive skill.

- [New] Silencing effect when using snipers and marksman rifles. Enemies hit and downed suffer {20/23/27/32/38/45}% faster HP loss.

Hayato "Firebrand"

Character Skill Rework

Art of Blades:

- [New] Art of Blades is now a passive skill.

- [New] Reduce frontal damage by {1/1.5/2/2.5/3/3.5%} for every 10% of max HP loss.

A124

Character Stat Adjustment

Thrill of Battle:

- Quickly convert 25/30/35/40/45/50 -> 20/26/33/41/50/60 EP into HP

- Conversion Speed: 5->4s

- Cooldown 90/80/75/70/65/60s -> 10s

Misha

Character Skill Rework

Afterburner:

- Driving speed increased by 2/4/6/8/10/12% -> 5/6/8/11/15/20%

- Damage taken while in a vehicle decreased by 5/10/15/20/25/30% -> 5/8/12/17/23/30%

- [New] Misha is harder to be targeted at while driving.

Olivia

Character Skill Adjustment

Healing Touch:

- Revived players will be revived with extra 6/12/18/24/30/40 -> 30/36/43/51/60/70 HP

Maxim

Character Skill Adjustment

Gluttony:

- Eating and using MedKits faster by 2/4/6/8/10/12% -> 15/18/22/27/33/40%

Vending Machine

Optimizations and Visibility Enhancement.

The Vending Machine’s location will now be visible on the map.

Playzone damage will no longer interrupt the vending machine.

The Vending Machine will be available on all the maps.

Revival Point

Now Available on All Maps

The Revival Point is now available on all maps.

Revive mechanism now available in Battle Royale - Casual.

Training Grounds

Boxing Ring

Available in The Training Grounds

Boxing Ring now available in the Training Grounds.

Optimizations

Added rankings for the Target Arcade.

Players can now add each other as friends in the Social Zone.

Lowered weapon sound for the Social Zone.

Added battle stats in the Combat Zone.

New Weapon - Kord

New Weapon Available in Battle Royale & Clash Squad

Base Damage: 35

Rate of Fire: 0.21

Magazine: 80

Attachment Slot: Scope

Can crouch to activate Machinegun Mode.

FAMAS

Weapon Stats Adjustment

Base Damage: 28 -> 30

Minimum Damage: 11-> 12

Burst Speed: +11%

Recoil Build Up: +20%

UMP

Weapon Stats Adjustment

Base Damage: 24->25

Rate of Fire: -5%

Precise Shots: +1

Accuracy: +25%

Moving Accuracy: +13%

Movement Speed While Shooting: +21%

FF Knife

Weapon Stats Adjustment

Damage to downed enemies +80.

MAG-7

Weapon Stats Adjustment

Accuracy: +8%

Accuracy While Moving: +4%

Max Recoil: -14%

Vector

Weapon Stats Adjustment

Headshot Multiplier: 550%->400%

Effective range in Akimbo: -10%

Recoil in Akimbo: +10%

Max Recoil in Akimbo: +50%

Reload Speed: -25%

Removed the muzzle attachment slot.

Magazine Size: 30->25

M82B

Weapon Stats Adjustment

Ballistic Rounds: Extra damage to Vehicles, barrels, and Gloo Walls: 1->0.6

Damage multiplier to players behind Gloo Walls: 0.8 -> 0.6

M14

Weapon Stats Adjustment

Minimum Damage: 25->30

Flashbang

Stats Adjustment

Players can now cook the Flashbang.

Flash Duration: 8->2.2

Smoke Grenade

Stats Adjustment

Increase the speed of smoke blooming.

Throw distance increased.

Now available in the Battle Royale Mode via airdrops.

Machine Gun Mode

Available for All Machine Guns

Machine Gun Mode can be activated while crouching and proning.

Machine Gun Mode:

- M60: Rate of Fire: +28%

- M249: Damage +5

- Kord: Rate of Fire: +5%, 3 shots will be shot at once.

Loadout Menu

Brand New UI Rework

New loadout menu now available.

Heroic Emblem

Brand New Interface

Heroic Emblem is now available.

Optimizations

- You can now sort your in-game backpack in ascending and descending order.

- Optimized the minimap display for all game modes.

- Players can now see others’ active skills while spectating.

- Players will now prioritize players who are alive when turning into a spectator.

- Optimized the damage display for DoT damages.

- Attempt to fix a bug where no damages are dealt on hit.

- Optimized the honk buttons on vehicles.

- Rank interface now supported in team lobby.

- Optimized the in-game HUD menu.

- Players can now report inappropriate behavior in world chat.

- The Emote, Pet Emote, Prone, Ping, and Legendary Costume buttons can now be hidden on the HUD menu.

Promo Image Source: FreeFireBR Twitter