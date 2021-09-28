Free Fire OB30 Update To Be Launched Today; Check Maintenance Time, New Features Here

Free Fire is one of the most popular multiplayer battle royale games out there. While the game gained much popularity in the absence of Pubg Mobile India, a new update is being released by the developers today. Called the Free Fire OB30 update, the update will be released on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, after a server maintenance downtime. Along with Free Fire OB30 update, the developers is improving the game with new features and improvements.

The Free Fire OB30 update is said to be the biggest update that Free Fire players have received so far. It includes weapon balances, characters, weapons and much more. In addition to the update, Free Fire Max will also be available to download starting today. Free Fire Max is an updated version of the game that will come with better and proved graphics, in-game controls and other features.

How to download Free Fire OB30?

The update will be available for both iOS and AOS users

Head over to the Apple App Store or the Android App Store after the downtime is over

Update the app

Free Fire OB30 update downtime

Garena, the creator of Free Fire has confirmed that there is going to be a server maintenance time before the Free Fire OB30 update is launched. The new update will be available for all players once the maintenance time is over. The Free Fire OB30 update downtime in India will begin from 09:30 AM IST and last up to 06:30 PM IST today, i.e. September 28, 2021. The developer announced the downtime from its official Instagram handle. Additionally, the game will not be available to play during the downtime.

What is new in the Free Fire OB30 update?

The new update will be packed with new features for players, including an Airdrop Vending Machine with a level four helmet and vest, a treatment gun with auto-aim functionality, buffed AWM for balanced gameplay, multiple new attachments a redesigned training ground and a replay feature. Reports also suggest that the update will bring two new characters: Memory Mist and Buzzer Beater. Stay tuned for more updates regarding Garena Free Fire.

Image: FF.GARENA.COM