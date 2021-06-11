Free Fire Rampage Legion Event Rewards: How To Avail The Grand Prize Bundles?

The Rampage Legion Event began on June 9 and will go on till June 15 and players will be able to get a lot of rewards by spinning the wheel. The rewards include multiple bundles, skins and new characters. However, spins for the grand prize will cost diamonds at 20 diamonds per spin. Keep reading the article to know more about how to get rewards in Free Fire during the Rampage Legion event.

Free Fire Rampage Legion Event Rewards

"Survivors! The most awaited giveaway is BACK! If you are looking to win some cool rewards, then get ready as we have some fun giveaway contests coming your way every day, starting from the 11th of June to the 17th of June", says Free Fire on their official Facebook page. As stated earlier, a player can spin the wheel to redeem prizes. The grand prize spin, which costs 20 diamonds can unlock one of the following bundles: the Hunger Strike Bundle, the Venom Touch Bundle, the Plague Phantom Bundle and the Famine Felon Bundle. A combo of 6 spins will cost a player 100 diamonds, fetching a rebate of 20 diamonds. A list of normal Free Fire Rampage Legion Event Rewards is given below.

Resupply Map, Bonfire, Bounty Token, Pet Food

50x Memory Fragments (Xayne)

50x Memory Fragments (Maro)

50x Memory Fragments (Shirou)

50x Memory Fragments (Skyler)

50x Universal Fragments

AI Gun Box

Demolitionist Gun Box

Bumblebee Gun Box

Evil Pumpkin AK Box

Hellfire M4A1 AK Box

Hellfire M4A1 Box

Wilderness Hunter UMP Box

Moon Famas Box

Weapon Royale Voucher

Diamond Royale Voucher

Yellow Dash

Infestation

Day of Death banner

THE banner

Devine parachute

Sunlight surfboard

Hunger surfboard

Final Catastrophe backpack

Gloo Wall – Death Guardian

How to get rewards in free fire

One needs to open the game and select the 'calendar icon' on the left side of the interface. Under the 'news section' select the Rampage Legion tab. Thereafter, select the 'Go To' to open the event interface. Over here, select the type of skin. Lastly, confirm the selection and spin the wheel to claim rewards. That was all on how to get rewards in Free Fire and how to complete the event. Recently, Fortnite also released the Rampage patch notes through their website.

