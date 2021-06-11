Last Updated:

Free Fire Rampage Legion Event Rewards: How To Avail The Grand Prize Bundles?

The Free Fire Rampage Legion Event rewards can be claimed from June 9 to June 15. And during the wheel, players will be able to get a lot of rewards.

Written By
Shikhar Mehrotra
free fire rampage legion event rewards

IMAGE: FREE FIRE YOUTUBE


The Rampage Legion Event began on June 9 and will go on till June 15 and players will be able to get a lot of rewards by spinning the wheel. The rewards include multiple bundles, skins and new characters. However, spins for the grand prize will cost diamonds at 20 diamonds per spin. Keep reading the article to know more about how to get rewards in Free Fire during the Rampage Legion event. 

Free Fire Rampage Legion Event Rewards

"Survivors! The most awaited giveaway is BACK! If you are looking to win some cool rewards, then get ready as we have some fun giveaway contests coming your way every day, starting from the 11th of June to the 17th of June", says Free Fire on their official Facebook page. As stated earlier, a player can spin the wheel to redeem prizes. The grand prize spin, which costs 20 diamonds can unlock one of the following bundles: the Hunger Strike Bundle, the Venom Touch Bundle, the Plague Phantom Bundle and the Famine Felon Bundle. A combo of 6 spins will cost a player 100 diamonds, fetching a rebate of 20 diamonds. A list of normal Free Fire Rampage Legion Event Rewards is given below.

  • Resupply Map, Bonfire, Bounty Token, Pet Food
  • 50x Memory Fragments (Xayne)
  • 50x Memory Fragments (Maro)
  • 50x Memory Fragments (Shirou)
  • 50x Memory Fragments (Skyler)
  • 50x Universal Fragments
  • AI Gun Box
  • Demolitionist Gun Box
  • Bumblebee Gun Box
  • Evil Pumpkin AK Box
  • Hellfire M4A1 AK Box
  • Hellfire M4A1 Box
  • Wilderness Hunter UMP Box
  • Moon Famas Box
  • Weapon Royale Voucher
  • Diamond Royale Voucher
  • Yellow Dash
  • Infestation
  • Day of Death banner
  • THE banner
  • Devine parachute
  • Sunlight surfboard
  • Hunger surfboard
  • Final Catastrophe backpack
  • Gloo Wall – Death Guardian

How to get rewards in free fire 

One needs to open the game and select the 'calendar icon' on the left side of the interface. Under the 'news section' select the Rampage Legion tab. Thereafter, select the 'Go To' to open the event interface. Over here, select the type of skin. Lastly, confirm the selection and spin the wheel to claim rewards. That was all on how to get rewards in Free Fire and how to complete the event. Recently, Fortnite also released the Rampage patch notes through their website. 

IMAGE: FREE FIRE YOUTUBE

