Free Fire Redeem Code: Here's A List Of May 2021 Codes To Get Rewards In The Game

Free fire has become one of the most played battle royale games with millions of players trying to get their win in the game. The makers have added a number of different Free Fire redeem codes in the game that grant the players with reward. Thus the players have recently been asking a number of questions related to this Free Fire redeem codes. Enter in these redeem codes to get exciting free Fire Rewards:

Free Fire Redeem Code

SARG886AV5GR – Get Egg Day Banner and Phantom Bear Bundle

FFESPORTS3MU – Get Shirou Bobblehead, Mr Shark Backpack, Kelly Bobblehead, Spikey Spine Surfboard

FFICDCTSL5FT – Get Diamond Royale Voucher

ZH6CDBXFDSPN – Get Head Hunting Parachute

FFBCT7P7N2P2 – Get Animal Weapon Loot Crate

FFBCLY4LNC4B – Get Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

FFBCC4QWKLL9 – Get Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

FFBCEGMPC3HZ –Get Justice Fighter and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

9GJT66GNDCLN – Get 4x MP40 – Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate

5G9GCY97UUD4 – Get 1x Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate

FF6M1L8SQAUY – Get Free Fire Diamond

ESX24ADSGM4K - Get Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest, and Guitar Basher

WHSK-O96G-EA25 – Use this code to get the Paloma Character

GJSK-SBHS-6HSH- Use this code to get Free Fire Diamonds

NSCS-UOBF-SY7J – Use this code to get the Elite Pass and Free Top Up

BAKA-NSBH-SNSN – Use this code to get a Free Pet in the game

HSKS-BBEH-3773 – Use this code to get the Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

HSCD-SJOH-F47H – Use this code to get a free Outfit

AJDG-753H-LHS5 – Use this code to get the free DJ Alok character

HSKS-BSAN-NHA5 – Use this code to get 50,000 diamond codes

GSKS-BHAJ-68HE – Use this code to get the Diamond Royale Voucher

RJ12-0RGS-KAIG – Use this code to get the Free Dragon AK Skin

BSJS-FSIG-58H3 – Use this code to get the Titian mark gun skins

How to redeem these codes?

These are some of the codes that can be sued to gain Free Fire rewards easily. Apart form this, the players can just complete the missions and games to earn exciting rewards in the game. Here is also a list of steps that you can follow to redeem these reward codes in the game. You can qaqalso find a video attached below that has been taken from Youtube about using the Free Fire redeem code.

Step 1: Open Free Fire Redemption Website

Step 1: Then you will need to login using different platforms like Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter.

Step 2: Then enter the Free Fire redeem code that you have

Step 3: Then click on the “Confirm” button. This will bring up a dialogue box that will will ask for a confirmation of the redemption.

Step 4: Then click the “OK” option.

Step 5: Rewards will be given to you via the in-game mail.

IMAGE: FREE FIRE_NA TWITTER