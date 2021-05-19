Free Fire Redeem Code: Here's A List Of May 2021 Codes To Get Rewards In The Game

Free fire has become one of the most played battle royale games with millions of players trying to get their win in the game. The makers have added a number of different Free Fire redeem codes in the game that grant the players with reward. Thus the players have recently been asking a number of questions related to this Free Fire redeem codes. Enter in these redeem codes to get exciting free Fire Rewards:
Free Fire Redeem Code
- SARG886AV5GR – Get Egg Day Banner and Phantom Bear Bundle
- FFESPORTS3MU – Get Shirou Bobblehead, Mr Shark Backpack, Kelly Bobblehead, Spikey Spine Surfboard
- FFICDCTSL5FT – Get Diamond Royale Voucher
- ZH6CDBXFDSPN – Get Head Hunting Parachute
- FFBCT7P7N2P2 – Get Animal Weapon Loot Crate
- FFBCLY4LNC4B – Get Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate
- FFBCC4QWKLL9 – Get Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
- FFBCEGMPC3HZ –Get Justice Fighter and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
- 9GJT66GNDCLN – Get 4x MP40 – Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate
- 5G9GCY97UUD4 – Get 1x Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate
- FF6M1L8SQAUY – Get Free Fire Diamond
- ESX24ADSGM4K - Get Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest, and Guitar Basher
- WHSK-O96G-EA25 – Use this code to get the Paloma Character
- GJSK-SBHS-6HSH- Use this code to get Free Fire Diamonds
- NSCS-UOBF-SY7J – Use this code to get the Elite Pass and Free Top Up
- BAKA-NSBH-SNSN – Use this code to get a Free Pet in the game
- HSKS-BBEH-3773 – Use this code to get the Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
- HSCD-SJOH-F47H – Use this code to get a free Outfit
- AJDG-753H-LHS5 – Use this code to get the free DJ Alok character
- HSKS-BSAN-NHA5 – Use this code to get 50,000 diamond codes
- GSKS-BHAJ-68HE – Use this code to get the Diamond Royale Voucher
- RJ12-0RGS-KAIG – Use this code to get the Free Dragon AK Skin
- BSJS-FSIG-58H3 – Use this code to get the Titian mark gun skins
How to redeem these codes?
These are some of the codes that can be sued to gain Free Fire rewards easily. Apart form this, the players can just complete the missions and games to earn exciting rewards in the game. Here is also a list of steps that you can follow to redeem these reward codes in the game. You can qaqalso find a video attached below that has been taken from Youtube about using the Free Fire redeem code.
- Step 1: Open Free Fire Redemption Website
- Step 1: Then you will need to login using different platforms like Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter.
- Step 2: Then enter the Free Fire redeem code that you have
- Step 3: Then click on the “Confirm” button. This will bring up a dialogue box that will will ask for a confirmation of the redemption.
- Step 4: Then click the “OK” option.
- Step 5: Rewards will be given to you via the in-game mail.
IMAGE: FREE FIRE_NA TWITTER