Free Fire Redeem Codes For July 6: Use These Codes To Get Rewards In Garena's Free Fire

Free Fire redeem codes for July 6 have now been released and the users are trying to search for them. Read further to find out more details

Free fire redeem codes

Garena’s Free Fire has managed to keep the gaming community going with the help of its rewards and redeem code system. The makers keep releasing different free 'Fire redeem codes' that can grant the players weapons, rewards or even vouchers. Currently, these codes have been released for the SG server but the plates on the Indian servers can also try and use these redeem codes. There are a total of 3 different codes that have been released for July 6. Use the following codes and get free Fire rewards in the game. The players can also log on to the game’s official website for Free Fire redeem codes for today. 

Free Fire Redeem Codes for July 6

  • FFMC6UR5ZNJQ: Use this code and get an Old Fashion Weapon Loot Crate
  • FFMC2SJLKXSB: Use this code and get 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
  • XLMMVSBNV6YC: Use this code and get 2x  Winter lands Weapon Loot Crate

Garena’s Free Fire has seen a sudden rise in the number of players since its competitor PUBG Mobile was banned in India. This could be because of the number of new features that have been introduced in this game and the users are certainly loving them. These codes help the players by giving them powerful weapons and rewards that can be used in this 50 player Battle Royale game. But the people also want to know how to use these redeem codes in Free Fire. So to help them, here are some steps that can be followed that show the players how to use the Free Fire redeem codes for today. 

  • Step 1: First, the players will need to open the Free Fire reward code from its official website.  
  • Step 2: Use https://reward.ff.garena.com/en to open the website. 
  • Step 3: Log in using any social media account like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or any available option. 
  • Step 4: Copy the Free FIre code you want to use and paste it into the text box.
  • Step 5: It will take about 24 hours for the rewards to get credited into your account
  • Keep in mind that these codes will only work for permanent accounts and not be applicable for temporary accounts. 

