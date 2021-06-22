Free Fire Redeem Codes: Here Are Some Codes To Use On Indian Servers

Free fire has become the go-to Battle Royale game ever since PUBG Mobile was banned in India. Since then a number of players have shifted to this game and they seem to enjoy it a lot. This is mostly because of the different features that have been added to the game. The makers have released a number of different Free Fire redeem codes in the game that give the players opportunities to win exciting rewards. Thus the players have recently been trying to find out the Free Fire redeem codes on Indian servers. Simply enter these redeem codes to get exciting Garena Free Fire Rewards:

Free Fire Redeem codes on Indian Server

Free Fire redeem code for India server: R9UVPEYJOXZX

Rewards: 3x Weapon Royale Voucher

Also, keep in mind that the validity of this redeem code will only last till June 22, 12:30 PM IST. After that, the code will be deactivated.

More Free Fire Redeem Codes

SARG886AV5GR – Get Egg Day Banner and Phantom Bear Bundle

FFESPORTS3MU – Get Shirou Bobblehead, Mr Shark Backpack, Kelly Bobblehead, Spikey Spine Surfboard

FFICDCTSL5FT – Get Diamond Royale Voucher

ZH6CDBXFDSPN – Get Head Hunting Parachute

FFBCT7P7N2P2 – Get Animal Weapon Loot Crate

FFBCLY4LNC4B – Get Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

FFBCC4QWKLL9 – Get Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

FFBCEGMPC3HZ –Get Justice Fighter and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

9GJT66GNDCLN – Get 4x MP40 – Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate

5G9GCY97UUD4 – Get 1x Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate

FF6M1L8SQAUY – Get Free Fire Diamond

The makers have now released some codes in their game that can give the players Free Fire rewards easily. Apart from using these codes the players can also try and complete the missions and games to earn these rewards. But it is certainly easier to use the codes thus here is a list of steps that can be followed in order to redeem the Garena Free Fire reward codes in the game. Here is also a video taken from YouTube that can help out the players with these exact steps to follow and get the Free Fire Rewards in the game.

Step 1: Open Free Fire Redemption Website

Step 1: Then you will need to login using different platforms like Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter.

Step 2: Then enter the Free Fire redeem code that you have

Step 3: Then click on the “Confirm” button. This will bring up a dialogue box that will ask for a confirmation of the redemption.

Step 4: Then click the “OK” option.

Step 5: Rewards will be given to you via the in-game mail.

IMAGE: FREE FIRE TWITTER