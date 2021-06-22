Free Fire Redeem Codes: Here Are Some Codes To Use On Indian Servers

Free fire has become the go-to Battle Royale game ever since PUBG Mobile was banned in India. Since then a number of players have shifted to this game and they seem to enjoy it a lot. This is mostly because of the different features that have been added to the game. The makers have released a number of different Free Fire redeem codes in the game that give the players opportunities to win exciting rewards. Thus the players have recently been trying to find out the Free Fire redeem codes on Indian servers. Simply enter these redeem codes to get exciting Garena Free Fire Rewards:
Free Fire Redeem codes on Indian Server
- Free Fire redeem code for India server: R9UVPEYJOXZX
- Rewards: 3x Weapon Royale Voucher
- Also, keep in mind that the validity of this redeem code will only last till June 22, 12:30 PM IST. After that, the code will be deactivated.
More Free Fire Redeem Codes
- SARG886AV5GR – Get Egg Day Banner and Phantom Bear Bundle
- FFESPORTS3MU – Get Shirou Bobblehead, Mr Shark Backpack, Kelly Bobblehead, Spikey Spine Surfboard
- FFICDCTSL5FT – Get Diamond Royale Voucher
- ZH6CDBXFDSPN – Get Head Hunting Parachute
- FFBCT7P7N2P2 – Get Animal Weapon Loot Crate
- FFBCLY4LNC4B – Get Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate
- FFBCC4QWKLL9 – Get Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
- FFBCEGMPC3HZ –Get Justice Fighter and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
- 9GJT66GNDCLN – Get 4x MP40 – Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate
- 5G9GCY97UUD4 – Get 1x Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate
- FF6M1L8SQAUY – Get Free Fire Diamond
The makers have now released some codes in their game that can give the players Free Fire rewards easily. Apart from using these codes the players can also try and complete the missions and games to earn these rewards. But it is certainly easier to use the codes thus here is a list of steps that can be followed in order to redeem the Garena Free Fire reward codes in the game. Here is also a video taken from YouTube that can help out the players with these exact steps to follow and get the Free Fire Rewards in the game.
- Step 1: Open Free Fire Redemption Website
- Step 1: Then you will need to login using different platforms like Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter.
- Step 2: Then enter the Free Fire redeem code that you have
- Step 3: Then click on the “Confirm” button. This will bring up a dialogue box that will ask for a confirmation of the redemption.
- Step 4: Then click the “OK” option.
- Step 5: Rewards will be given to you via the in-game mail.
