Free Fire Redeem Codes June 1, 2021: How To Use FF Redeem Codes?

Free Fire is an immensely popular battle royale game on mobile devices, especially after PUBG ban in India. Developed by 111 Dots Studio, the game has many game modes that players can evaluate, for example, Battle Royale Mode where 50 players play 10-minute rounds. Players love to unlock many rewards, however, they often wonder about Free Fire Redeem codes. So, if you have been wondering about Free Fire Redeem codes June 1, 2021, and how to use them, then do not worry here is all you need to know about it.

Free Fire Redeem codes June 1, 2021 - List of all codes

POYRRVNBFSLP: Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

VBVVMBGDEQWR: Diamond Royale Voucher

UOPKKHMNBFFG: 50,000 diamond codes

ESX24ADSGM4K: Free Dragon AK Skin

9G8FS6U4VGWP: Free Pet

HGVFXCVZS58M: Free Fire Diamonds

PLHMFRVCXZAG: Paloma Character

6U5WQRTBMGDS: Elite Pass and Free Top Up

GGHHYNKOPT56: Outfit

SRTYGBOU6FOP: free DJ Alok character

QWRSDYBBDAMV: Titian mark gun skins

Gun Skin Redeem Codes for June 1, 2021

JCDK-CNJE-5RTR

3RXG-5T54-4E3E

FDDF- VVVF-DCDD

EDXX-DSZS-SDFG

KLLP-DJHD-DBJD

HDFH-DNBH-NDJL

VFHH-NCBU-SADF

MNHG-OLDU-AXDV

BMNC-EDHC-SENC

KCKD-DXDD-GVGV

JHND-CXSD-DDGF

XFDD-GDFG-BBBB

SSFF-EGBF-BHFG

VDGF-CVBF-DGVD

VFGV-JMCK-DMHN

NDJD-FBGJ-FJFK

XJDJ-GFVD-FKVH

XKDN-98ND-DMNJ

CDDF-DGCD-FGTD

JDCJ-FJGG-DSHO

DJHD-GSDU-EHJP

DJHN-DSBB-BGFR

KILO-LOJH-UYOP

Note: Free Fire redeem codes are valid only for a specific time before it expires. Try to redeem the codes as soon as possible.

How to use Free Fire Redeem Codes?

Step 1 - Free Fire redeem codes are built only by game developers that help you to get many free cool rewards in the game like skins, costumes, guns, emotes & characters. So, you need to visit the Free Fire Redemption Website (click here) reward.ff.garena.com to redeem codes

Step 2 - Then, the player will need to log in using different platforms like Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter.

Step 3 - Once you are logged in, enter the Free Fire redeem code in the required field

Step 4 - As soon as you are done, just click on the “Confirm” button. This will bring up a dialogue box that will ask for a confirmation of the redemption.

Step 5 - For the confirmation, you need to click the “OK” option.

Step 6 - After confirming the redeeming process, you will be able to find rewards via in-game mail. So, open the game now, and check if you have received it or not.

How to get Elite Pass in Free Fire?

The Free Fire Elite Pass is like a battle pass in Free Fire, players can move up tiers and acquire many rewards for themselves. The Elite pass needs to be purchased in the game, players can get the Free Fire Elite Pass for 499 Diamonds in the game. They can also get the Elite Bundle for 999 Diamonds in the game. Players can either purchase these diamonds or acquire them through in-game events.

IMAGE: FREE FIRE TWITTER