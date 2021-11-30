Free Fire x Money Heist crossover event to be held from December 3, check details

The popular Netflix series Money Heist is about to roll out its final season and fans all over the world are excited. Upon the occasion, one of the most popular battle royale games in the world, Free Fire has collaborated with Money Heist to bring exclusive in-game content for players around the world. The crossover brings along an event, which will be held in Garena Free Fire along with the launch of Money Heist's final season.

As with previous collaborations and events in the game, the Free Fire x Money Heist crossover event will bring multiple missions and in-game rewards for players. As the game is collaborating with Money Heist, players shall expect to see cosmetics, weapons skins and other items themed after the Netflix series. Additionally, there might be participatory activities held on the social media platforms of the game. Read the Free Fire x Money Heist event date below.

Free Fire x Money Heist crossover event date

The Free Fire x Money Heist crossover event will begin in the game on December 3, 2021, corresponding with the launch date of the final season of Money Heist. Further, the crossover event will end on December 14, 2021. During the event, a popular character in the Netflix Series who goes by the name Professor returns to Bermuda. The character also has a mission of locating the gold and saving the squad caught during a heist with the help of other Free Fire players. For those catching up, Free Fire has recently won the Google Play Users' Choice award for Game of 2021.

From December 3, 2021, players in the game will be able to join the Professor in his mission to complete the final heist. To do so, the players will have to follow Professor's instructions and unlock several missions. In the coming days, more details about the crossover event will be revealed by Garena. Those who have not experienced the game and are new to the name might install it from Google Play Store or the iOS App Store. For updates on the Garena Free Fire x Money Heist crossover event and other gaming related news, stay tuned.