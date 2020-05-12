Last Updated:

Funny ORC Names: 150+ Humourous & Funny ORC Names For Boys And Girls

Written By
Yash Tripathi
ORC has been getting a lot of love owing to its incredible gaming experience for both male and female players. It was released in the year 2016 and since then, it has significantly gained a lot of popularity between gamers. The 2D interface battle game has become an obsession for many players around the globe. However, many players keep searching for funny names for ORC platforms as it creates a good impression on other members. If you are searching for humourous and funny ORC names, here is a list:

50+ Funny ORC names for Boys

  1. Crazy Owner
  2. Gods of Undead
  3. God of Blood hunters
  4. Rifle+Guts
  5. Frenzy Shooters
  6. Covert Destroyer
  7. Tilted Stabbers
  8. Vampiric Ghosts
  9. Dark Spirits
  10. C-19 Parasites
  11. Frantic Saboteur
  12. Dirty Grenadier
  13. Electric Tank
  14. Grim Noob
  15. Noobies Choosies
  16. Loser Hunters
  17. King-Pins
  18. Gun Lords
  19. Snipe the Hype
  20. Loose Character
  21. Unwanted Bigshots
  22. Bigshots of Game
  23. Love to Kill
  24. All Kill
  25. Punisher’s Apprentice
  26. Lost Blood
  27. Sweet Kills
  28. Blood Slurps
  29. Bad Boys
  30. Walking Pegasus
  31. Predators Unleashed
  32. Killer Romeos
  33. Heroic Hunks
  34. Best Blusters
  35. Terrific Tornados
  36. Accurate Arrows
  37. Nibba Killers
  38. Clutch Rifleman
  39. Kira
  40. CoolShooter
  41. DeadShot
  42. ProHeadshot
  43. Headshooter
  44. AWMLover
  45. AK47
  46. Agent47
  47. Pubgstriker
  48. Gangsterpubg
  49. Chickenlover
  50. Outrageous Dominance
  51. Homely Sharpshooters
  52. Plain Privilege
  53. Brash Thugs
  54. Annoyed Power
  55. Demonic Criminals
  56. Abnormal Vigor

50+ Funny ORC names for girls 

  1. Lovehunter
  2. Verse Cries
  3. Angel basket
  4. Ruby sun
  5. Random acts of hustle
  6. Dirty Blouses
  7. Kisses-Martini
  8. Forgo luck
  9. Vanillattack
  10. One Girl Army
  11. Flowerbean
  12. Isn't it darling
  13. Moonstruck traveller
  14. Sunshine gipsy
  15. Salts and smoothies
  16. Peonies gipsy
  17. Margo Me
  18. Fleurlovin
  19. Enjouecollectif
  20. Infinite soul
  21. Flies Loot
  22. Zulu & zephyr
  23. June Amend
  24. She also said
  25. Prettypotatoes
  26. Casanova Cowgirl
  27. Angrycupcake
  28. Simple dimple
  29. Aai think
  30. Frightened Cookie
  31. Queen Kong
  32. Slaysay
  33. Icky Kiki
  34. Asleepinpeace
  35. Bad karma
  36. You are alienated
  37. Squishypoo
  38. Kira of the universe
  39. Dancing dimples
  40. Little pony
  41. Lucky Lucy
  42. Magicalpie
  43. Cowgirl Casanova
  44. Clockwork mouse
  45. Hearthacker
  46. Brain independent
  47. Netcracker
  48. War syndrome
  49. Pearlstealer
  50. Princess of pearls
  51. Wonky sidewalker
  52. girl with a nosering

50+ Humourous Orc names for Boys and Girls

Orc names for Boys

  1. Dark Spirits
  2. C-19 Parasites
  3. Frantic Saboteur
  4. Dirty Grenadier
  5. Electric Tank
  6. Grim Noob
  7. Noobies Choosies
  8. Loser Hunters
  9. King-Pins
  10. Gun Lords
  11. Snipe the Hype
  12. Loose Character
  13. Bounty Seeker
  14. Hungry Chicken Seekers
  15. Spanking Legends
  16. Grim Leaders
  17. Blind Assassins
  18. Ninja Dharmaputras
  19. Bulletproof Sharpshooters
  20. Lagging Experts
  21. Risky Hawkeyes
  22. Sniping Legends
  23. Hawk Masters
  24. RIsky Whiskey

Orc names for Girls

  1. Angelic cutie
  2. BeautyFool
  3. Marshallow
  4. Cutiepie
  5. Rumour ringer
  6. Bund
  7. le of love
  8. Rainbow sw
  9. Eetie
  10. Superb giggles
  11. Bubbly bubble
  12. Sweet old soul
  13. Honeycomb
  14. Prettypastry
  15. Littlemissmischief
  16. Twinkleintime
  17. Fairfur
  18. Girlygirl
  19. Cutenessloading
  20. Honeycake
  21. Missmunchkin
  22. river vixen
  23. bugheadlover
  24. southside serpent
  25. Gemini twin
  26. Girl Royale
  27. Blade Woman
  28. Candy Cough
  29. Panda Heart
  30. Magic Peach
  31. Tiger Kitty
  32. Lady Killer
  33. Koi Diva
  34. Luna Star

