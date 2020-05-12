Funny ORC Names: 150+ Humourous & Funny ORC Names For Boys And Girls

ORC has been getting a lot of love owing to its incredible gaming experience for both male and female players. It was released in the year 2016 and since then, it has significantly gained a lot of popularity between gamers. The 2D interface battle game has become an obsession for many players around the globe. However, many players keep searching for funny names for ORC platforms as it creates a good impression on other members. If you are searching for humourous and funny ORC names, here is a list:

50+ Funny ORC names for Boys

Crazy Owner Gods of Undead God of Blood hunters Rifle+Guts Frenzy Shooters Covert Destroyer Tilted Stabbers Vampiric Ghosts Dark Spirits C-19 Parasites Frantic Saboteur Dirty Grenadier Electric Tank Grim Noob Noobies Choosies Loser Hunters King-Pins Gun Lords Snipe the Hype Loose Character Unwanted Bigshots Bigshots of Game Love to Kill All Kill Punisher’s Apprentice Lost Blood Sweet Kills Blood Slurps Bad Boys Walking Pegasus Predators Unleashed Killer Romeos Heroic Hunks Best Blusters Terrific Tornados Accurate Arrows Nibba Killers Clutch Rifleman Kira CoolShooter DeadShot ProHeadshot Headshooter AWMLover AK47 Agent47 Pubgstriker Gangsterpubg Chickenlover Outrageous Dominance Homely Sharpshooters Plain Privilege Brash Thugs Annoyed Power Demonic Criminals Abnormal Vigor

Also Read | PUBG Clan Names For All 'Pro Assassins'; Here Is A List Of All Cool Names You Need

50+ Funny ORC names for girls

Lovehunter Verse Cries Angel basket Ruby sun Random acts of hustle Dirty Blouses Kisses-Martini Forgo luck Vanillattack One Girl Army Flowerbean Isn't it darling Moonstruck traveller Sunshine gipsy Salts and smoothies Peonies gipsy Margo Me Fleurlovin Enjouecollectif Infinite soul Flies Loot Zulu & zephyr June Amend She also said Prettypotatoes Casanova Cowgirl Angrycupcake Simple dimple Aai think Frightened Cookie Queen Kong Slaysay Icky Kiki Asleepinpeace Bad karma You are alienated Squishypoo Kira of the universe Dancing dimples Little pony Lucky Lucy Magicalpie Cowgirl Casanova Clockwork mouse Hearthacker Brain independent Netcracker War syndrome Pearlstealer Princess of pearls Wonky sidewalker girl with a nosering

Also Read | Good ORC Names: 150+ Cool and warrior-like ORC names for Boys and Girls

50+ Humourous Orc names for Boys and Girls

Orc names for Boys

Dark Spirits C-19 Parasites Frantic Saboteur Dirty Grenadier Electric Tank Grim Noob Noobies Choosies Loser Hunters King-Pins Gun Lords Snipe the Hype Loose Character Bounty Seeker Hungry Chicken Seekers Spanking Legends Grim Leaders Blind Assassins Ninja Dharmaputras Bulletproof Sharpshooters Lagging Experts Risky Hawkeyes Sniping Legends Hawk Masters RIsky Whiskey

Also Read | Cool PUBG names for boys and girls to make your player stand out

Orc names for Girls

Angelic cutie BeautyFool Marshallow Cutiepie Rumour ringer Bund le of love Rainbow sw Eetie Superb giggles Bubbly bubble Sweet old soul Honeycomb Prettypastry Littlemissmischief Twinkleintime Fairfur Girlygirl Cutenessloading Honeycake Missmunchkin river vixen bugheadlover southside serpent Gemini twin Girl Royale Blade Woman Candy Cough Panda Heart Magic Peach Tiger Kitty Lady Killer Koi Diva Luna Star

Also Read | Female ORC Names: 150+ Funny And Cute Names For Female Warriors