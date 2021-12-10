Game Awards 2021: 'It Takes Two' Wins Game Of The Year, 'Returnal' Bags Best Action Game

Game Awards 2021 were conducted earlier today, at 06:30 AM IST in Los Angeles. From Forza Horizon 5 to Genshin Impact, there were a variety of games that won awards under several categories. The 'Game of the Year' award was given to It Takes Two, which is an action-adventure type video game. It has been published by Electronic Arts and was developed by Hazelight Studios.

Among other categories, Dealthloop, Elden Ring, Marvel's Guardian of the Galaxy and Final Fantasy XIV stood as winners. Keep reading to know more about the best mobile game 2021 and best action game 2021.

The annual Game Awards were first held in 2014 and since then, they have been one of the most prestigious and popular honours awarded in the video game industry. As mentioned above, there are several categories such as Best Game Direction, Most Anticipated Game, Best Narrative, Best Mobile Game and so on. The awards are given to games from every platform, including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, video games for Windows, smartphones and more.

Game Awards 2021 - list of winners

Game of the year & best multiplayer: It Takes Two

Most anticipated game: Elden Ring

Best direction & best art direction: Deathloop

Best racing game & best audio design: Forza Horizon 5

Best action game: Metroid Dread

Best ongoing game: Final Fantasy XIV Online

Best narrative: Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Best core and music: Nier Replicant

Best mobile game of the year 2021: Genshin Impact

Best multiplayer game: It Takes Two

Content creator of the year: Dream

Best action game: Returnal

Games for impact: Life is Strange: True Colors

Best esports team: Natus Vincere

Best esports event: 2021 League of Legends World Championship

Best esports coach: Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gym

Best esports athlete: Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev

Best debut India game and best indie: Kena" Bridge of Spirits

Best role playing: Tales of Arise

A lot of the games were nominated for more than one category. For example, It Takes Two was not only nominated for the Game of the Year award but it was also shortlisted for Best Game Direction. Similarly, Metroid Dread was also nominated for two categories, Best action/adventure game and best game of the year 2021. All the video games that were nominated and those who won are some of the best titles released in a while.