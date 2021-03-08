Games Like Crash Bandicoot: List Of Must-try Classic Games For All Platform Games Lovers

The gaming community have recently been asking a lot of questions related to Crash Bandicoot. They are trying to find out games like Crash Bandicoot. This is mostly because thee game Crash Bandicoot was recently made free for all Playstation players. So to help the players we have lais down a list of games like Crash Bandicoot. Read more to know about games like Crash Bandicoot.

List of games like Crash Bandicoot

Ratchet And Clank: Going Commando

This is the second addition to the Ratchet and Clank franchise that has been developed by Insomniac Games. This also has a similar gaming layout as Crash Bandicoot but differentiates itself by providing the players with a variety of weapons and gadgets. The game also received a positive response from the players as well as the critics. Thus trying out this game is certainly a must.

Jak And Daxter: The Precursor Legacy

This is a must-play game for all Crash Bandicoot lovers as it has been created by Naughty Dog. Naughty Dog is the same company that is responsible for creating Crash Bandicoot. Apart from this, there are many other reasons why you should definitely play this game. The game was the first addition to the Jak and Daxter series that has taken over the gaming community. It has also managed to get a great response from the fans as well as the critics. Thus trying out is a total must for all gamers.

Super Mario Galaxy

This happens to be one of the most popular Mario games to date. All Crash Bandicoot lovers should certainly try out this classic game as its levels are very similar to Crash Bandicoot. The game was launched in 2007 by Nintendo. This also became one most successful games from the Super Mario franchise that won the British Academy Games Award for Best Game. With overall sales of 12.80 million, the game also happens to be the 9th bestselling Wii game to date. Apart from that, there are many other reasons that certainly justify why one should try out this game.

Rayman 2: The Great Escape

This game is also considered to be one of the most iconic games of the gaming community. With some of the most memorable levels, this game had certainly managed to gather a lot of popularity during its launch. It is also considered the best Rayman games of all time. It was released in 1999 but it also got an enhanced remake called Rayman Revolution for Playstation 2.

