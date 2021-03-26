Games Like Ghost Of Tsushima: Here Are Some Of Best Games Similar To GOT

Sucker Punch Productions and Sony Interactive Entertainment partnered on the development of Ghost of Tsushima, a 2020 action-adventure game. The player takes control of Jin Sakai, a samurai on a mission to defend Tsushima Island during the first Mongol invasion of Japan, in an open-world game. It is one of the most highly rated open-world game of all time and it received The Game Award for Best Art Direction & BAFTA Games Award for Audio Achievement. So what are some of the games like Ghost of Tsushima?

Best Open World Games

Ghost of Tsushima was a commercial hit, and there has been a void in the market for similar spiritual samurai games set in historical Japan ever since. Tsushima is a perfect storm that incorporates stunning graphics, an elegantly crafted open-world, a gripping plot, and a ruthless fighting system to boot, but its popularity isn't solely due to its theme. Three of the best open-world games that have dominated this genre for a very long time are:

Skyrim - 11th November 2011

The top name in the list is Elder Scroll 5 - Skyrim. Judging by the name, it is clear that Skyrim is the 5th instalment in the Elder Scrolls series and also the most successful. Even after 10 years, the game is loved by millions, with new mods being made from time to time. It is an open-world game that scales hugely in map size and on the number of quests available. Along with it, there are random encounters with various creatures and has an endless kind of playstyle that can provide non-stop RPG action to the players.

Horizon Zero Dawn - 28th February 2017

The game is set in a post-apocalyptic environment in which mankind is forced to hide and survive as the planet is taken over by giant mechanical monsters. The panoramic views that this game offers is mind-boggling and the battles against these beasts give the vibes of one of the best combat systems in any open-world games. There are various terrains that the players will have to go through that include deserts, forests, and ancient ruins.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Since The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has become so famous, everyone who has played Ghost of Tsushima has almost certainly also played The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Wild Hunt features one of the best visuals of all time, a fun battle system, and adventure through the scenic and wondrous wilderness. The game contains some of the best sword-wielding and monster-fighting action of this decade.

Image Source: Sucker Punch Productions