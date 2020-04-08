Ludo King, Scrabble, And Other Games To Play With Friends During This Lockdown Period

During this time of lockdown where people are practising social distancing by staying inside their house, it has become a task for people to keep themselves entertained while in quarantine. During this time, many family members and friends are coming together to play online games like Ludo King. However. if you are in search of more games similar to Ludo King which you can play with your family indoor or with your friends online, below we have listed a few-

Games like Ludo King to play with friends

Fairway Solitaire

Fairway Solitaire is considered to be the original puzzle solitaire game. Just "Hit the fairway" and complete daily challenges, earn rewards and find collectables. While playing, join a club, meet new friends, play together, get your club on the leaderboard and win incredible prizes. It is a perfect online game for people and one can download this game from iOS, Google Play and Amazon.

MONOPOLY Slots

MONOPOLY Slots is amongst the most challenging and engaging games available on Google Play Store. This board game will reminisce you with your old childhood games of monopoly with friends. One can also create a party and invite friends to play along.

Words with Friends 2

The name of the game says it all “words, with, friends.” Rally together your mother, father, aunt, distant cousin, coworker, boss or neighbour and challenge them into taking you on as you scramble to create words out of the letters that you are issued. Whoever gets the most points, wins. Your brain will get a workout as well because let’s be honest, there are only so many words that you can fit the letter Z into.

Scrabble

Play the classic game of Scrabble free with up to three other players. This game is amongst the most favourite game in America with thousands of downloads.

Rummy

The gaming app follows the basic interface to build melds which consist of sets, three or four of a kind of the same rank; or runs, three or more cards in sequence, of the same suit. Rummy app is a group game in which people can play online with unknown players and challenge them with points.

