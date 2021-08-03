Last Updated:

Games Releasing In August 2021: Learn More About Game Size And Its Price 

Games coming out in August 2021 has now been one of the most searched terms of the gaming community. So we have listed all the information about it here

Games coming out in August

The gaming community is currently waiting for the games that are supposed to be released in August 2021. A wave of new titles is supposed to be released soon because of the release of new generation consoles. Almost all the leading game developers are currently working on coming up with some new games for their players. This has also been one of the most talked-about topics amongst gamers. They have thus been trying to search about the price and size of Games coming out in August 2021. To help them here is all the information about the price and size of the games coming out in August 2021. read more 

 

Ghost Tsushima Director’s Cut 

  • Ghost Tsushima Director’s Cut Download Size: 60 GB
  • Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut PS4 can be bought for Rs. 3,999
  • Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut PS5 can be bought for Rs. 4,999

Madden NFL 22 Price PS5

  • Madden NFL 22 Standard Edition can be bought for Rs. 4,499
  • Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition can be bought for Rs. 6,499
  • Madden NFL 22 Dynasty Edition can be bought for Rs. 8,499
  • Madden NFL 22 PS4 Standard Edition can be bought for Rs. 3,999

Madden NFL 22 Price PC

  • Madden NFL 22 Standard Edition can be bought for Rs. 2,999
  • Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition can be bought for Rs. 4,299
  • Madden NFL 22 Dynasty Edition can be bought for Rs. 5,199

Madden NFL 22 Price Xbox Series X|S

  • Madden NFL 22 Standard Edition can be bought for Rs. 4,499
  • Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition can be bought for Rs. 6,499
  • Madden NFL 22 Dynasty Edition can be bought for Rs. 8,499
  • Madden NFL 22 Xbox One Standard Edition can be bought for Rs. 3,999

Psychonauts 2 Price

  • Psychonauts 2 PC version can be bought for Rs. 1,299
  • Psychonauts 2 Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One can be bought for Rs. 3,999

New World PC 

  • New World PC Download Size: 50 GB
  • New World Standard Edition can be bought for Rs. 1,499
  • New World Deluxe Edition can be bought for Rs. 1,799

No More Heroes 3

  • No More Heroes 3 Nintendo Switch Download Size: 6.9 GB
  • No More Heroes 3 Nintendo Switch Price can be bought for $59.99 which is approximately Rs. 4,454

