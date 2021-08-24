Gamescom 2021 Live Streaming: Where And When To Watch Xbox's Mega-event Live In India?

Gamescom 2021 is one of the most awaited events of the gaming community. This event is hosted by Microsoft and the developers are going to bring in new information about upcoming titles from Xbox Game Studios and third-party developers. This has been one of the most talked-about topics amongst the gaming community and they are curious to learn when will the Xbox Gamescom event begin? Here is all the information available on the internet about the Gamescom 2021 Live Streaming.

Where to watch Gamescom 2021 live in India?

The Gamescom 2021 is taking place live on the Xbox and IGN's official social media handles including Twitch, Facebook Gaming, Twitter, and YouTube. The event is scheduled to go live on August 24, 10:30 pm IST and will be hosted by Kate Yeager and Parris Lilly. The makers have plans to make the event accessible to more viewers by translating it into 30 languages including English Audio Descriptions and American Sign Language. The event is currently live and can be viewed directly on Gamescom 2021 and Xbox official social media handles. Here is also a link that can be used to watch the Gamescom 2021 stream. More information on games like Far Cry 6 from Ubisoft, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora are supposed to get more updates during this event.

The gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream is LIVE.



Per ESRB, parts of the livestream are rated Mature 17+ and are unsuitable for children. #XboxGC https://t.co/rlzwycW8M5 — Xbox (@Xbox) August 24, 2021

More about Gamescom 2021

The hosts of this Gamescom 2021 had confirmed that their annual event is supposed to be held virtually. This is mostly to follow the social distancing measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. This is the second time this event will take place online. During their 2019 event, more than 373,000 visitors had visited this gaming event and thus it will be exciting to see how the game lovers interact with this new format of the event. Hosts usually hold the event in August in Cologne, Germany. This location means a lot to the gamers, industry’s retail, trade and media representatives because it has been the official place for Gamescom events to be held every year.