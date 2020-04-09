'Gaming Disorder': This Is What Avid Gamers Could Look Like In 20 Years

Video game addiction has been on the rise globally and has many health hazards attached to it. A study has predicted how avid gamers would look in the next 20 years if they don’t change their lifestyle. The research has been conducted by OnlineCasino.ca, which is a leading Canadian online casino website. It is based on research from organizations like the NHS, and WHO.

According to the World Health Organization, 'gaming disorder' is distinguished by impaired control over gaming, increasing priority given to gaming over other activities to the extent that gaming takes precedence over other interests and daily activities, and continuation or escalation of gaming despite the occurrence of negative consequences. Thus, researchers have created a visual representation of the future gamer of 2040, named Michael and it’s horrific. He suffers from sleep deprivation, dehydration, lack of Vitamin, digital eye strain and ‘PlayStation thumb'. He's got bloodshot eyes, a dented skull and blistered hands, as per reports.

Gaming disorder

Other problems that he has incurred include an indent in his skull, from pressure and over-use of headphones, eczema caused by stress, swollen ankles, from lack of movement and blisters on his fingertips from excessive use of controller or keyboard. A poor diet and too much time out of the sun and under artificial light has given him pale and pasty skin from not getting enough Vitamins. Michael’s physical appearance is terrifying as it symbolises the severe health complications which an avid gamer stands to develop because of gaming disorder.

Researchers reportedly said that these are just some of the physical implications of spending hours online, in a gaming chair, away from sunlight and physical activity. An average gamer is said to spend six hours per week playing online video games, with many becoming addicts and spending long hours. Thus, the WHO has recognized video game addiction as an official 'psychological disorder' and has termed it ‘gaming disorder’.

Researches have given avid gamers five tips on how to stay fit and healthy. They have advised them to exercise, to keep joints lubricated; ensure that the gaming room has even lighting. Apart from this, people should eat a balanced diet to maintain health and improve gaming performance by helping decision making and concentration. They also advise to sit properly and stretch to avoid aches, pains and poor posture, as per reports.

