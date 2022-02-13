Garena Free Fire disappears from Play Store & App Store, might have been banned

One of the most popular battle royale games in India, Garena Free Fire has disappeared from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. What makes this a big update is that krafton (the developer of Pubg) recently files lawsuits against Garena for copying its game, and also included companies like Apple and Google in the lawsuit as they distributed the application via their online app stores.

Amidst the chaos, Free Fire Max, Garena's other battle royale game is still available to download from Google Play Store. Upon searching "Free Fire" on the Google Play Store, a movie called Free Fire and an eBook called Fire is showing up, along with Free Fire Max. But Free Fire is not available. Free Fire's community is worried about whether the game has been banned in the country or not, as the situation points in that direction.

Free Fire might have been banned

The current situation is very puzzling. In the past 24 hours, Garena Free Fire players have been reporting issues in logging in to the game. Players are not able to play the game without disconnection or facing technical difficulties. Along with that, the game has been removed from both the Android and Apple application stores. What is even more perplexing is that neither Garena nor any of the distributing companies have released any statement about the same.

Why did Krafton file a lawsuit against Free Fire?

The maker of Player Unknown Battlegrounds, Krafton has recently filed a lawsuit against Free Fire and Free Fire Max developer, Garena. Further, the Cupertino-based tech giant Apple and the creator of the Android ecosystem Google are also mentioned in the lawsuit. While Krafton has accused Garena of duplicating the look, feel and overall gameplay of its popular video game PUBG, it has accused Apple App Store and Google Play Store of distributing these games on the App Store and Play Store.

In the lawsuit, Krafton says that Garena has copied several aspects of PUBG, including the structure and feel of the game and the copyrighted airdrop feature. Krafton mentions that "Free Fire and Free Fire Max extensively copy numerous aspects of Battlegrounds, both individually and in combination, including Battlegrounds’ copyrighted unique game-opening “airdrop” feature, the game structure and play, the combination and selection of weapons, armour, and unique objects, locations, and the overall choice of colour schemes, materials, and textures."