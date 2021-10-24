Garena Free Fire Diwali Event 2021 Calendar: Check Out The Schedule For Events Here

Garena Free Fire has officially released the first look of the Free Fire Diwali 2021 event. In the release video, developers also announced that there will exciting Diwali rewards for players during the event. The video has been uploaded on the official YouTube channel called Free Fire India Official. The exclusive Diwali-themed items include Warrior Prince Bundle, Magic Feathers backpack, and SCAR-Royale Warrior.

The first event in the Free Fire Diwali Event 2021 calendar is called "Booyah for Rewards" and is currently going on. The event began on October 21, 2021, and will last up to October 25, 2021. The rewards include Magnificent Mayur, Cataclysm UMP Crate, and more items. While this event might not be included in the main event calendar of the Diwali event, Free Fire announces the event on their Twitter handle and mentions "To kickstart the Diwali celebrations in-game, here's the event Booyah For Rewards." Have a look at the Free Fire Diwali Event 2021 calendar below. The names of the event are given along with their commencement dates.

Free Fire Diwali Event 2021 Calendar

Lone Wolf Mode Open - October 25, 2021

Charge the Portal to Come Home - October 25, 2021

Pick Your Own Diwali Hampers - October 29, 2021

Rang De Rangoli - October 29, 2021

Count Down To Diwali - November 2, 2021

Claim Free Magic Cube - November 4, 2021

Diwali Party - November 4, 2021

After Party Gifts - November 5, 2021

The Diwali-themed events will begin from October 25, 2021, and be celebrated one after the other as per the schedule given in the game. However, the Diwali-themed event will end on November 11, 2021. The Lone Wolf Open Mode will allow players to fight 1 vs 1 or 2 vs 2 in the game and is coming ahead of its official release date on the demand of players. Other modes and events are exclusive to the game and will begin on the date that is mentioned alongside their name. As the players make progress during the events, they will also be rewarded with Free Fire Diwali items, emotes, and skins. Stay tuned for more gaming news.