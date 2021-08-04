Garena Free Fire Fourth Anniversary Will Be Headlined By Dimitri Vegas And Like Mike

Garena Free Fire is a game that has been creating massive fame for itself in the handheld gaming section. Free Fire Fourth Anniversary is approaching swiftly and they have got some big celebrations in store for this event. The Free Fire Fourth Anniversary will be headlined by the immensely popular Dj Duo, Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike. This isn't the first time that the Dj Duo has been involved with Garena Free Fire.

Free Fire Fourth Anniversary Celebrations include Dj Duo Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike

Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike have been involved with Free Fire recently for a project. They helped produce the theme for Free Fire’s Rampage campaign. When the Free Fire Fourth Anniversary Celebrations are going on, the players will be able to select the avatars of Dimitri Vegas or Thiva to play the game. These skins of the characters will be unlockable items. Players will be able to get their hands on the Dimitri Vegas skin through the top-up event on August 12 and the Thiva skin will be available for the players for free from August 28.

This isn't the only change that Free Fire has brought for its anniversary, the game will also be completely revamping their Spawn Island to make it look more celebratory. The island will be filled with rich and vibrant colours to celebrate the anniversary with the players. Music will also be a part of the celebration and popular tracks of the DJ duo will play throughout the map.

OB29 Free Fire Update Details

Not much has been revealed about the update. According to reports, this update will be introducing new characters for the players to acquire, new weapons to inflict damage and a new and exciting game mode. This new game mode is called Lone wolf and the players can join their friends in an action-packed 1v1 clash. There is a new tool that will allow the players to request equipment from the store and their friends will be able to purchase it on the user's behalf. There are also balancing changes, bug fixes and other issues that have been resolved through this update. This is a new game mode that many players have been expecting in the OB29 Free Fire update.

IMAGE CREDITS: ZHUGEEX TWITTER