Garena Free Fire: How to get Blue Blaster Bundle for Free in August 2021; check details

The Blue Blaster Bundle is now available for free in Garena Free Fire. The availability of the bundle for free was announced by the official Instagram handle of Free Fire India. The bundle takes inspiration from the Indian cricket team and includes the official match-day kit of the team members. While announcing the Blue Blaster Bundle's free availability, Free Fire said, "Now knock your enemies out of the park in style, with the Blue Blaster Bundle.". Keep reading to know about how to get Blue Blaster Bundle for free in Garena Free Fire.

How to get Blue Blaster Bundle for free

Launching the Blue Blaster Bundle for free will allow players to play Free Fire in the jersey of their favourite cricket team. Previously, Fortnite has launched other bundles related to games like Basketball or Football. The Blue Blaster Bundles is going to be one of the most popular bundles by Free Fire, as cricket is one of the country's beloved sports. Additionally, the T20 World Cup is about to start, making Free Fire launch the bundle at the right time. In order to get the Blue Blaster Bundle for free in Free Fire, a player needs to collect 20 Orange Balloon Tokens and 20 Green Balloon Tokens, which can then be exchanged in the shop. Follow the steps given below to get the Blue Blaster Bundle for free.