Garena Free Fire Introduces Two New Rewards For Players, Can Be Redeemed Till Dec 10

Garena Free Fire is holding several in-game events for players with multiple rewards. On December 4, 2021, Garena Free Fire announced two new prizes for players. These are the Red Robster Woodpecker and the Endless Bullet Emote. Players will be able to redeem these prizes from today till December 10, 2021. The rewards are a part of Free Fire's collaboration with Money Heist, a Netflix series whose final episodes were released on December 3, 2021.

Free Fire announced the two new rewards through its official Twitter handle. In the tweet, Free Fire India asks players to get ready to claim not one but two grand prizes from the latest faded wheel. Other than these rewards, Free Fire is also conducting two events to let players win in-game resources such as diamonds and other exciting rewards. One of the ongoing events is called Less is More. During the event, players can buy items from the store in the game at discounted prices. It is live from December 3 till December 7, 2021.

Free Fire introduces multiple rewards for players

The Red Robster Woodpecker can be availed with the help of the latest Garena Free Fire faded wheel. The item increases the player's range by two points and fire rate by one point. It does not have any effect on the reload speed. On the other hand, the Endless Bullet Emote is fun to use along with teammates. Other than these rewards, there are several in-game items that can be won by players as the Money Heist x Free Fire event is currently going on.

The Free Fire x Money Heist crossover event has begun in the game on December 3, 2021, corresponding with the launch date of the final season of Money Heist. Further, the crossover event will end on December 14, 2021. During the event, a popular character in the Netflix Series who goes by the name Professor returns to Bermuda. The character also has a mission of locating the gold and saving the squad caught during a heist with the help of other Free Fire players. For those catching up, Free Fire has recently won the Google Play Users' Choice award for Game of 2021.