Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For April 11, 2022: Redeem Latest FF Reward Using Codes

Image: Instagram/@indiaofficialfreefire
Garena Free Fire Max is the enhanced version of Garena Free Fire, the adventure-driven battle royale game. Free Fire Max offers better graphics than the original game which enables players to enjoy the game in a better manner. Just like in Garena Free Fire, Players can form their own strategies in Free Fire Max, which include landing positions, acquiring weapons and supplies, and taking up a fight with the enemy. Check how to redeem Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes and ff max redeem code today.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for April 11, 2022, will help players in unlocking various rewards and in-game resources that might help them improve their gameplay. After Free Fire was banned in India, a large number of players have switched to Garena Free Fire Max. Hence, the demand for in-game rewards has never been higher. Players can copy the Free Fire Max redeem codes on the official redemption site. However, some of them might stop working as more and more players redeem FF Max rewards with them. Find the free redeem codes given below.
As per reports, the following codes can be redeemed on Friday, April 11, 2022 to claim multiple rewards for free. Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes below:
FFX6-0C2I-IVYU: Arctic blue
FFA0-ES11-YL2D: Poker MP40
FFXV-GG8N-U4YB: Custom Room
FFE4-E0DI-KX2D: Gloo Wall Skin
HK9X-P6XT-E2ET: Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate
FFPLNZUWMALS: Bonus 50 Points
FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up
C23Q2AGP9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
FFMCLJESSCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
FFPLFMSJDKEL: Triple Captain power-up
F2AYSAH5CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
5FBKP6U2A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
5XMJPG7RH49R: 3x Incubator Voucher
SARG-886A-V5GR: Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear- Bundle
FFBC-T7P7-N2P2: Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate
FFPL-PQXX-ENMS: Bonus 50 points power up
FH5J I384 7Y5H
NYKH I876 D5SA
4EQD FV2G H3JU
4R7G 6TGF SB69
MSJX8VM25B95
W4GP FVK2 MR2C
Q4QU 4GQG E5KD
MQJW NBVH YAQM
RRQ3 SSJT N9UK
WCME RVCM USZ9
FG9T Q5R2 ED34
RG8B 7VTF S3GH
JE45 O67U Y8UY
STQR 41E2 D34R
NEK4 5O67 Y9H8
FYDG SWB3 45KT
FH87 65SR EDWF
FGH4 J5TI G8U7
FTHG JIV8 7C6Y
XT5S RFEV RBTN
YUOJ 98NB U7YV
HFRN 5M67 OUJ9
FF10GCGXRNHY
FF11HHGCGK3B
FF11NJN5YS3E
FF1164XNJZ2V
FF11WFNPP956
FFESP5M1MVBN
Go to the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website - https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Log in using Facebook, Google, Twitter or Apple IDs.
Copy and paste any of the redeem codes mentioned above into the text box and click on confirm button to continue.
Provide confirmation on the box that opens for cross-checking the request by clicking on OK.
Check the game mail section, which is embedded, for rewards after successfully redeeming the codes.
Once the redemption is done, it might take as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show up in a player's in-game mail.