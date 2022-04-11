Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For April 11, 2022: Redeem Latest FF Reward Using Codes

Garena Free Fire Max is the enhanced version of Garena Free Fire, the adventure-driven battle royale game. Free Fire Max offers better graphics than the original game which enables players to enjoy the game in a better manner. Just like in Garena Free Fire, Players can form their own strategies in Free Fire Max, which include landing positions, acquiring weapons and supplies, and taking up a fight with the enemy. Check how to redeem Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes and ff max redeem code today.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for April 11, 2022, will help players in unlocking various rewards and in-game resources that might help them improve their gameplay. After Free Fire was banned in India, a large number of players have switched to Garena Free Fire Max. Hence, the demand for in-game rewards has never been higher. Players can copy the Free Fire Max redeem codes on the official redemption site. However, some of them might stop working as more and more players redeem FF Max rewards with them. Find the free redeem codes given below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for April 11, 2022:

As per reports, the following codes can be redeemed on Friday, April 11, 2022 to claim multiple rewards for free. Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes below:

FFX6-0C2I-IVYU: Arctic blue

FFA0-ES11-YL2D: Poker MP40

FFXV-GG8N-U4YB: Custom Room

FFE4-E0DI-KX2D: Gloo Wall Skin

HK9X-P6XT-E2ET: Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLNZUWMALS: Bonus 50 Points

FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up

C23Q2AGP9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

FFMCLJESSCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLFMSJDKEL: Triple Captain power-up

F2AYSAH5CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

5FBKP6U2A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

5XMJPG7RH49R: 3x Incubator Voucher

SARG-886A-V5GR: Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear- Bundle

FFBC-T7P7-N2P2: Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate

FFPL-PQXX-ENMS: Bonus 50 points power up

FH5J I384 7Y5H

NYKH I876 D5SA

4EQD FV2G H3JU

4R7G 6TGF SB69

MSJX8VM25B95

W4GP FVK2 MR2C

Q4QU 4GQG E5KD

MQJW NBVH YAQM

RRQ3 SSJT N9UK

WCME RVCM USZ9

FG9T Q5R2 ED34

RG8B 7VTF S3GH

JE45 O67U Y8UY

STQR 41E2 D34R

NEK4 5O67 Y9H8

FYDG SWB3 45KT

FH87 65SR EDWF

FGH4 J5TI G8U7

FTHG JIV8 7C6Y

XT5S RFEV RBTN

YUOJ 98NB U7YV

HFRN 5M67 OUJ9

FF10GCGXRNHY

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11WFNPP956

FFESP5M1MVBN

How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes?

Go to the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website - https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Log in using Facebook, Google, Twitter or Apple IDs.

Copy and paste any of the redeem codes mentioned above into the text box and click on confirm button to continue.

Provide confirmation on the box that opens for cross-checking the request by clicking on OK.

Check the game mail section, which is embedded, for rewards after successfully redeeming the codes.

Once the redemption is done, it might take as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show up in a player's in-game mail.