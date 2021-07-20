Garena Free Fire McLaren Crossover Announced: New Theme, Events And Rewards In The Game

Garena Free Fire has increased its player count with the latest updates and additions that get released constantly. The makers of this game have now managed to launch a new Free Fire and McLaren Crossover that has managed to change the game a lot. This has been one of the most searched terms of the gaming community. To help out these gamers, here is all the information that has been released along with the Free Fire McLaren crossover.

Garena Free Fire crossover with McLaren

Free Fire developers have added new features to their games including a new car garage in the lobby, a 'race to ace' mode and a new theme for the game. The main lobby of the game has also been added with some new garages and McLaren P1 on display. The new ‘race to ace’ event is scheduled to start on July 23 and the players will be able to earn exciting rewards for participating in this event. The game will also feature a total of 4 different McLaren P1s. Each one of the cars will have different looks and speeds. This event will also help the players to get the new McLaren P1 - Mantis skin and other grand prizes by completing every 5 laps in the ace. Seeing such a crossover is not shocking at all because the makers have already collaborated with similar game developers and more.

Initially, a crossover between Free Fire and Street Fighter V was also experienced by the gamers. That particular crossover also brought in some new events like the "Free Fighter" event. The game has also become the most downloaded Battle Royale game on Google Playstore with more than one billion downloads. They have already started planning to launch the special in-game event for the players. Garena could bring in some more additions to their game for celebrating the Free Fire’s fourth anniversary. Well, it is good to see a number of Battle Royale breaking records after their launch in the Indian gaming industry. Apart from this, no other information has been released by Garena on their BR game. Till then, keep an eye out for any updates for the game on Garena's official social media accounts.