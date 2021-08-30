Last Updated:

Garena Free Fire Ranked Season 23 Set To Release On August 30: Check Start Time For India

Garena Free Fire Ranked Season 23 is all set to release on August 30 and the players are curious about it. Here is some information about Season 23 Date & Time

Sahil Mirani
Garena Free Fire

IMAGE: FREE FIRE INDIA TWITTER


Garena Free Fire has dominated the Battle Royale gaming industry for a long time now. The developers release constant updates to introduce new content for their players. In a key development, they have announced their Free Fire Ranked Season 23 start time. The makers have set August 30, 2021, as the release date of their new season. This has been picked up by the Indian gaming community and they are curious to learn more about the Free Fire Ranked Season 23 start time in India. Here is all the information available about Garena Free Fire’s upcoming season. Read more to know about Free Fire Season 23 Date and Time. 

Free Fire Ranked Season 23 start time in India

Garena will release their Season 23 on August 30 at 2:30 PM IST(+GMT 5:30). They have planned to release new rewards and a refreshed ranked season. The ongoing Season 22 is still live but it will be taken down soon to upload the upcoming set of patch notes. The players might not be able to play the game because the servers might be taken down to upload the new content. Thus, keep an eye out on the game’s social media handle for updates on Garena Free Fire server downtime. Apart from this, this Battle royale Game is also known for releasing new odes daily to grant its players new rewards like cosmetics, weapons and more. Currently, they have released a new set of Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 30 on their official website. Read 

Free Fire redeem Codes for August 30

  • XSEU RTYH BVCX: Using this code will give the players a Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate.
  • SERT 56YU JNHB: Using this code will give the players a Head Hunting Parachute.
  • SXE4 R5T6 YHBG: Using this code will give the players a Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate.
  • 5XMJPG7RH49R: Using this code will give the players 3x Incubator Voucher.
  • SDER T56Y UJNB: Using this code will give the players a Shirou Free Fire Character.
  • SDER TYHB GVCD: Using this code will give the players an Animal Weapon Loot Crate.
  • SWER 5TYH BGVZ: Using this code will give the players a Phantom Bear Bundle.
  • LH3DHG87XU5U: Using this code will give the players a Weapon Royale Voucher.
