Garena Free Fire Ranked Season 23 Set To Release On August 30: Check Start Time For India

Garena Free Fire has dominated the Battle Royale gaming industry for a long time now. The developers release constant updates to introduce new content for their players. In a key development, they have announced their Free Fire Ranked Season 23 start time. The makers have set August 30, 2021, as the release date of their new season. This has been picked up by the Indian gaming community and they are curious to learn more about the Free Fire Ranked Season 23 start time in India. Here is all the information available about Garena Free Fire’s upcoming season. Read more to know about Free Fire Season 23 Date and Time.

Free Fire Ranked Season 23 start time in India

Garena will release their Season 23 on August 30 at 2:30 PM IST(+GMT 5:30). They have planned to release new rewards and a refreshed ranked season. The ongoing Season 22 is still live but it will be taken down soon to upload the upcoming set of patch notes. The players might not be able to play the game because the servers might be taken down to upload the new content. Thus, keep an eye out on the game’s social media handle for updates on Garena Free Fire server downtime. Apart from this, this Battle royale Game is also known for releasing new odes daily to grant its players new rewards like cosmetics, weapons and more. Currently, they have released a new set of Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 30 on their official website. Read

Free Fire redeem Codes for August 30