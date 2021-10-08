Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 8 October 2021: Redeem latest free reward using codes

Garena Free Fire is an adventure-driven battle royale game, which gained a lot of popularity during the absence of Pubg Mobile India. Now, it is becoming one of the most popular mobile games in the world and is highly rated on Google Play Store as well. Players can form their own strategies in the game, which include landing position, acquiring weapons and supplies, and taking up a fight with the enemy. Check how to redeem Free Fire redeem codes and FF redeem codes for today.
Free Fire latest redeem codes
The Garena Free Fire redeem codes for Friday, October 8, 2021, will help users unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers, and other rewards. The codes will be valid for October 8, 2021. However, if the number of maximum redemptions is reached, the code might stop working. Use the FF redeem code today and unlock resources that are otherwise too hard to get in the game. A user can copy, and paste any Free Fire redeem code on the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website. A player shall be signed in through the account which had been used while signing up for Free Fire.
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 8 October 2021
- MCPB KGXU A5YU: Lively Beast Weapon Loot Crate
- 5ZMY YPM7 P6YP: 1x Victory Wings Loot Crate
- 87JR 8K8A KP64: 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
- MCPK E62KW5MX: Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate
- FF10 617K GUF9: Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (backpack)
- 9BYD PUM5 WK6Z: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
- X59F 7V698 7MA: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
Additional Garena Free Fire latest Redeem Codes
- GH7N 3ZKC FA7Q: 3x Old-Fashioned Weapon Loot
- N366 CU6U P95B: 5x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate
- FF10 JA1Y ZNYN: New Year Loot Box and Cool Captain (Shoes)
- MSJX 8VM2 5B95: 1x Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate
- FH9R GQVX HRDV: Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
How to redeem Garena Free Fire redeem codes?
- Go to the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website.
- Log in using Facebook, Google, Twitter or Apple IDs.
- Copy and paste any of the redeem codes mentioned above into the text box and click on confirm button to continue.
- Provide confirmation on the box that opens for cross-checking the request by clicking on OK.
- Check the game mail section, which is embedded, for rewards after successfully redeeming the codes.
- Once the redemption is done, it might take as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show up in a player's in-game mail.