Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 8 October 2021: Redeem latest free reward using codes

Garena Free Fire is an adventure-driven battle royale game, which gained a lot of popularity during the absence of Pubg Mobile India. Now, it is becoming one of the most popular mobile games in the world and is highly rated on Google Play Store as well. Players can form their own strategies in the game, which include landing position, acquiring weapons and supplies, and taking up a fight with the enemy. Check how to redeem Free Fire redeem codes and FF redeem codes for today.

Free Fire latest redeem codes

The Garena Free Fire redeem codes for Friday, October 8, 2021, will help users unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers, and other rewards. The codes will be valid for October 8, 2021. However, if the number of maximum redemptions is reached, the code might stop working. Use the FF redeem code today and unlock resources that are otherwise too hard to get in the game. A user can copy, and paste any Free Fire redeem code on the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website. A player shall be signed in through the account which had been used while signing up for Free Fire.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 8 October 2021

MCPB KGXU A5YU: Lively Beast Weapon Loot Crate

5ZMY YPM7 P6YP: 1x Victory Wings Loot Crate

87JR 8K8A KP64: 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

MCPK E62KW5MX: Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate

FF10 617K GUF9: Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (backpack)

X59F 7V698 7MA: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

Additional Garena Free Fire latest Redeem Codes

GH7N 3ZKC FA7Q: 3x Old-Fashioned Weapon Loot

N366 CU6U P95B: 5x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate

FF10 JA1Y ZNYN: New Year Loot Box and Cool Captain (Shoes)

MSJX 8VM2 5B95: 1x Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate

FH9R GQVX HRDV: Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

How to redeem Garena Free Fire redeem codes?