Garena Free Fire is an adventure-driven battle royale game, which gained a lot of popularity during the absence of Pubg Mobile India. Now it is becoming one of the most popular mobile games in the world and is highly rated on Google Play Store as well. Players can form their own strategies in the game, which include landing position, acquiring weapons and supplies, and taking up a fight with the enemy. Check how to redeem Free Fire redeem codes and ff redeem code today.

Free Fire's latest redeem codes

The Garena Free Fire redeem codes for May 4, 2022, will help users unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers and other rewards. The codes will be valid for May 4, 2022. However, if the number of maximum redemptions is reached, a code might stop working. Use the redeem code today and unlock resources that are otherwise too hard to get in the game. A user can copy, and paste any Free Fire redeem code on the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website. A player shall be signed in through the account which had been used while signing up for Free Fire.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for May 4, 2022

B6IY-CTNH-4PV3

FB6H-NJ1K-DI8U

22NS-M7UG-SZM7

FJKI-8U7Y-6TRF

FIH8-FS76-F5TR

TSAF-Q7B4-N56M

FUOJ-NB7V-C6SR

F3TE-FCXR-SFEG

DM7Z-79JE-A896

4PVB-SRG9-ETBF

Q4QU-4GQG-E5KD

TFF9-VNU6-UD9J

MQJW-NBVH-YAQM

WCME-RVCM-USZ9

9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z

TUJ9-Z4G8-Y7D4

6YOU-9JN8-7V6Y

CT5D-RFEV-RB45

FFGB-VIXS-AI24

FBNJ-I87Y-6TGH

FTRF-VBHJ-FI87

NTJY-KHIB-87V6

MHM5-D8ZQ-ZP22

X99T-K56X-DJ4X

SARG-886A-V5GR

265R-3F4R-GTB

JBIV-87D6-S5WR

M67Y-L6OJ-N8BU

How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes?

Go to the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website - https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Log in using Facebook, Google, Twitter or Apple IDs.

Copy and paste any of the redeem codes mentioned above into the text box and click on confirm button to continue.

Provide confirmation on the box that opens for cross-checking the request by clicking on OK.

Check the game mail section, which is embedded, for rewards after successfully redeeming the codes.

Once the redemption is done, it might take as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show up in a player's in-game mail.