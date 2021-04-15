Garena Free Fire World Series Patch Notes: New Characters, Guns & More Revealed

Free Fire is an immensely popular battle royale game on mobile devices. Developed by 111 Dots Studio, the video game has received numerous updates in recent months, and it is now set to get another major content update. As part of the new Free Fire update, developers released new patch notes which include new characters like Xayne and Maro. If you have been wondering about Garena Free Fire World Series Patch Notes, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Garena Free Fire World series Patch notes -

According to the Garena official blog post, the Free Fire OB27 update will bring to the table the following patch notes:

A new character by the name of Xayne: Xtreme Encounter - Gets 80 HP temporarily, {40/50/61/73/86/100}% increased damage to Gloo Walls and shields. Lasts for 10s. Cooldown: {150/140/130/120/110/100}s.

A new character by the name of Maro: Falcon Fervor - Damage increases with distance, up to {5/7/10/14/19/25}%. Damage to marked enemies increases by {1/1.5/2/2.5/3/3.5}%

A new gun Kord: Base Damage: 35 Rate of Fire: 0.21 Magazine: 80 Attachment Slot: Scope Can crouch to activate Machinegun Mode.

A revamped character levelling system

Loadout system update

Character skill change

Clash Squad mode stores rotation (alpha store, beta store, shop range, delta store, and more)

Bermuda Remastered now available in Clash Squad (Casual and Rank).

The Revival Point is now available on all maps.

The buffed weapons in this update are M60, M249, FF Knife, Smoke Grenade, Flashbang, UMP, FAMAS, MAG-7 and M14.

The M82B, Vector and FAMAS-X were nerfed.

According to the blog post, there are many new features in Clash Squad mode. The Bermuda Remastered map in the Classic and Rank modes will now have multiple sets of stores. Meaning your team can easily choose various sets of stores for the Bermuda Remastered map. Moreover, the game has made a few changes for the weapon attachments. From this update, the weapon attachments will be permanently attached. The changes will come into action from Season 6 starting today that is April 15. Free Fire is also giving a Golden M500 to players who rank up to Gold III or above.

Promo Image ~ Garena Free Fire