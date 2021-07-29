Garena Release New Rewards, Crunch Mode For Free Fire And McLaren Crossover; Read Details

Garena has been working towards coming up with new promotional activities for their Battle Royale game, Free Fire. The makers had recently released a crossover with McLaren which is about to end soon. The makers have now added the last set of rewards and game modes for the players. They are also planning to give exclusive rewards to the players who log in to the game between July 31 and August 1. This has now been picked up by the games and they are curious to learn more about it. So here is all the information on the internet about Garena’s Free Fire crossover with McLaren. Read more.

Garena Free Fire new games mode released for McLaren crossover

The makers of Free Fire have now released a new set of rewards and game modes for their players. They confirmed that the McLaren Racing Overalls bundle will be given to the players just for logging into the game. A brand new time-limited game mode, Convoy Crunch, will allow the players to play in 2 teams. The objective of this game mode involves the players to either drive or stop the McLaren depending on the team they are in. Each match will have two rounds so that the teams can swap their objectives. Apart from this, here is also a list of new Free Fire rewards that can be obtained by just playing the Free Fire latest update. Read more

Free Fire and McLaren male costume - winning spirit.

Surfboard - Turbo Ace.

McLaren P1 - Kyanos (Available from July 31 to August 2)

McLaren P1 - Gold Spark (Available from July 31 to August 2)

More about Free Fire

Before joining hands with McLaren, Garena had managed to bring in a crossover with the popular fighting game series, Street Fighter V. This particular crossover also brought in some new events like the "Free Fighter" event and gave its players some exclusive rewards just for participating. The po[pularity of this game was a constant rise after PUBG Mobile was banned from India. The players shifted to this Battle Royale game and soon made it the most downloaded Battle Royale game on Google Playstore with more than one billion downloads. Thus expecting crossovers with such popular companies and games is certainly expected from the makers. Apart from this, here is also a list of Free Fire Redeem Codes that have been released recently.