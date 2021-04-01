Gearbox Update Borderlands 3: What Are New Diamond Keys In Borderlands 3?

Borderlands 3 is a Gearbox Software action role-playing first-person shooter video game that was released by 2K Games. It's the fourth instalment in the main Borderlands series and the sequel to 2012's Borderlands 2. The Director's Cut add-on for Borderlands 3 will be released on April 9. It can be purchased separately, as part of Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition, or as part of the Season Pass 2 for Borderlands 3. Continue reading the article to know more about this new Gearbox update.

Gearbox Details Borderlands 3

Borderlands 3's upcoming Director's Cut add-on will feature a new progression scheme, according to Gearbox. The framework will include regular and weekly challenges, as well as the ability to win Diamond Keys, a new in-game resource.

Diamond Keys, similar to Golden Keys, which unlocked a golden chest on Sanctuary III and given a range of high-end gear based on the player's rank, expand on the concept by unlocking a whole room full of new rewards, called the Diamond Armoy. The Diamond Armory is located on Sanctuary III's upper floor, underneath the Bridge.

The Director's Cut new Vault Cards can be used to win Diamond Keys. Completing challenges wins you Diamond Keys and themed prizes such as new Iconic gear and cosmetics. Only those who own the Director's Cut have access to the Vault Cards, and therefore the Diamond Keys. Vault Cards will not be sold separately by Gearbox at this time.

As one of four races, players complete quests and side missions in single-player or multiplayer mode. Enemies can drop arms and gear that can be equipped when they are killed. As the player gains experience, new abilities become available. The plot revolves around four new Vault Hunters hired by the Pandora Crimson Raiders to stop twins Troy and Tyreen Calypso and their mad cult followers from harneing Pandora.

MINIMUM SPECS 1080p Gaming OS – Windows 7/8/10 (latest service pack) Processor – AMD FX-8350 (Intel i5-3570) Memory – 6GB RAM Graphics card – AMD Radeon™ HD 7970 (NVIDIA GeForce GTX 680 2GB) HDD – 75 GB

RECOMMENDED SPECS 1440P Gaming OS – Windows 7/8/10 (latest service pack) Processor – AMD Ryzen™ 5 2600 (Intel i7-4770) Memory – 16GB RAM Graphics card – AMD Radeon™ RX 590 (NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB) HDD – 75 GB

ADDITIONAL SOFTWARE INSTALLATIONS REQUIRED Microsoft DirectX June 2010 Visual C++ 2015 Redistributable Microsoft .NET 4.0 PhysX version 9.14



Image Source: 2k Games