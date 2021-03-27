Genshin Impact 1.5 Leaks: Here's All We Know About The Upcoming Update

Genshin Impact has been one of the most popular Gatcha based games of all time. The players have recently been trying to figure out things related to the upcoming Genshin Impact 1.5 update. The players have been curious to know about the new features that are being added to the game. So we have managed to gather some information about the Genshin Impact 1.5 update.

Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks

A popular character named Bhaizu has been rumoured to be added to the game.

A popular character named Bhaizu has been rumoured to be added to the game. This Genshin Impact 1.5 leak has been one of the most talked about topics recently. No official announcements have been made by the makers themselves but there are a number of rumours about the same. Apart from the rumours, there have also been a number of data miners that have confirmed that Baizhu is going to be added to the game. We have also managed to get a Tweet posted by a Data miner on the same. Read more about the Genshin Impact 1.25 leak.

More about Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is a popular Gatcha based free to play game that has gained massive popularity amongst the gaming community. A number of streamers have been playing this game continuously and are certainly loving it. This free-to-play action role-playing game has been developed and published by miHoYo. During its launch, Genshin Impact managed to collect around $250 million within a month, making it one of the largest mobile game launches in history. A number of people ask about the characters available in the game. MAkers have added a huge variety of characters to choose inside the game. So we have listed a complete Genshin Impact Tier list right here.

Promo Image Source: Genshin Impact Twitter