Genshin Impact 1.6 Patch Notes: What Are The Main Additions In This 1.6 Update?

The creators have always performed regular update maintenance to a new version to offer the greatest possible Genshin Impact experience. Players will be allowed to continue playing once they have installed the latest game client. Due to the huge file size, it is suggested that you apply the update over a Wi-Fi connection. Players will be unable to log in to the game while the update maintenance is underway. Continue reading the article to know about the new characters in Genshin Impact June Update and more.

Genshin Impact 1.6 Patch Notes

The latest update maintenance will start on 2021/06/09 06:00:00 (UTC+8) and this is going to take around 5 hours. As for the eligibility criteria, it is all the players who have reached Adventure Rank 5 or above by 2021/06/09 06:00:00 (UTC+8). Here are some of the main additions and changes in the latest upcoming 1.6 version:

New Limited-Time Area (This area is only available during Version 1.6) After being out of sight for quite some time, Klee shows up with a mysterious letter in her hand. The letter says that there could be some uncharted islands that are well-hidden in the sea... Area Unlock Criteria: Players need to complete Klee's Story "Quest Trifolium Chapter: Act I - True Treasure" Players will have to complete the Archon Quest "Prologue: Act III - Song of the Dragon and Freedom" The islands will no longer be accessible after the end of Version 1.6. You will also no longer be able to open treasure chests, gather materials, or earn quest rewards on the islands, so grab the opportunity to explore away!

II. New Character 5-Star Character "Scarlet Leaves Pursue Wild Waves" Kaedehara Kazuha (Anemo) Vision: Anemo Weapon: Sword A wandering samurai from Inazuma who is currently with Liyue's Crux Fleet. A gentle and carefree soul whose heart hides a great many burdens from the past.

III. New Equipment New Weapons Freedom-Sworn (5-Star Sword) Mitternachts Waltz (4-Star Bow) Dodoco Tales (4-Star Catalyst)

IV. New Gameplay New Serenitea Pot Feature: Companion Move-In Travelers can invite companions to move into their Serenitea Pot. Companions invited to the Serenitea Pot will deepen their bonds with the Traveler. They will continuously gain Companionship EXP. Companions who remain in the Serenitea Pot for a long time may take a liking to certain furnishings and prepare gifts for the Traveler in return...

V. New System Dressing Room Update: New Outfits Barbara — Summertime Sparkle Jean — Sea Breeze Dandelion



IMAGE: miHoYo