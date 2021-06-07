Genshin Impact 1.7 Leaks: New 4 Star Character, Tohma To Be Introduced

Genshin Impact has been one of the most popular Gatcha based games till date. The makers have now been talking about the upcoming Genshin Impact 1.7 update and the users are curious to know more about it. So here are some popular Genshin Impact 1.7 leaks that have surfaced on the internet.

Genshin Imapct 1.7 Leaks

The users have constantly been talking about the upcoming Genshin Impact 1.7 update and the different changes it's going to bring into the game. According to a popular and latest leak that was released by Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord, it has now been confirmed that a new character, Tohma, is going to be joining popular characters like Ayaka and Yoimiya. This Genshin Impact 1.7 leaks seems a bit real because before a number of rumours had suggested that the game is going to see another new 4 star character which could be Tohma in Genshin Impact. It is also said that Tohma in Genshin Impact is going to be a Pyro polearm user. It is also said that Ayaka has mentioned Tohma a number of times that could suggest that these two characters might be linked in some way.

More about Genshin Impact

Apart form thiis, here is also some valuable infgormation aboout this free tp play game. The players of this popular Gatcha Based game are also talking about the mita movo lata in Genshin Impact lately. This is after the makers introduced the new Mimi Tomo event and the players seem to love it. Mita movo lata in Genshin Impact is basically a term that is going to be asked for from a hilichurl. It is important for the players to reach the Adventure Rank 20. This will make Mimi Tomo see the players and hilichurlian expert, Ella Musk. After that, the players will be required to track down an 'unusual hilichurl'.

A popular character named Bhaizu has been rumoured to be added to the game. This Genshin Impact 1.5 leak has been one of the most talked about topics recently. No official announcements have been made by the makers themselves but there are a number of rumours about the same. Apart from the rumours, there have also been a number of data miners that have confirmed that Baizhu is going to be added to the game. No other details have been released by the makers related to the upcoming changes to the game.

