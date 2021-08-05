Genshin Impact 2.0 Guide: Here's All We Know About The Upcoming Pyro Archer, Yoimiya

Genshin Impact has managed to bring in several new players with their latest 2.0 update. The makers are currently planning to release the second part of this Genshin Impact to bring in even more unseen characters for their platform. They recently confirmed that the 5-star Pyro archer, Yoimiya, is going to be released with this upcoming update. The players are currently curious to learn more about Genshin Impact's New Character. Read more to know about the Pyro archer, Yoimiya from Genshin Impact 2.0 update.

Genshin Impact's New Character, Yoimiya

Travelers \ (^ o ^) / ~



Today, we'd like to introduce to you the pyrotechnician from Naganohara Fireworks — Yoimiya!



View Details Here:https://t.co/3gx0ZRvLcx#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/tgLHs6Ksrq — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 4, 2021

miHoYo recently took to their social media handles to announce the release of a pyrotechnician from Naganohara Fireworks, Yoimiya. The story according to the makers confirms Yoimiya as the owner of Naganohara Fireworks who loves to help people by resolving their issues. Her elemental skills look very similar to fireworks. Her base attack allows the users to shoot 5 consecutive shots and also have an option to select amongst two levels of charging the bow before shooting it. Her elemental skill list includes Niwabi Fire-Dance and Elemental Burst known as Ryuukin Saxifrage. Keep in mind that this character could have the power to become one of the most powerful characters in Genshin Impact’s Inazuma region. The best option to improve the overall would be to increase Crit Rate and Crit DMG.

More about Genshin Impact

This is mostly because of her extremely powerful weapons and attack list. For this character, it is recommended to use the 5-star bow, Thundering Pulse or the 4-star bow, Hanayumi. Apart from this, the makers have not given out anything official about the release of their second part of the Genshin Impact update. There is a possibility that this character could be released in the game before the update. The Gacha based game has also managed to join hands with Guerrilla Games to bring in Aloy from the famous Horizon Zero Dawn game. She is one of the most iconic characters with an extremely interesting backstory ever released in a PlayStation exclusive release. Keep an eye out for any updates on the game’s official social media handles.