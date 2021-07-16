Genshin Impact 2.0 Update: 3 New Characters And Weapons To Be Introduced In The Game

Genshin Impact is one of the most played Gatcha-based games all over the globe. The game has seen a rapid rise in its users since it went cross-platform. The makers have constantly been coming out with changes like these and the players are certainly excited about the same. Their upcoming Genshin Impact 2.0 update has been a trending topic amongst gamers. This is because a lot of information has been released about this upcoming update. So without any delay, let’s take deep dive into knowing the new Genshin Impact 2.0 characters, features and new release date. Read more

Genshin Impact 2.0 Characters, Weapons and more

The makers of Genshin Impact have been planning to add new characters, weapons and features to their game. This update is slated to change the game completely with these new additions. A total of 3 new Genshin Impact characters have been added to the game. These characters have brand new powers and features that will bring some conge in the fighting style of the game. New Cyro and Pyro weapons have also been added with the update. Makers have fixed the Genshin Impact 2.0 release date as July 21 and the users can expect the update to be ready for download a day prior to its release. Apart from this, here is also a list of the new Genshin Impact 2.0 characters and weapons in the game. A Youtube video has also been attached below for the visual representation of these changes that are going to be released soon.

Genshin Impact 2.0 Characters

Ayaka: This is a new five-star Cryo swordswoman. According to the back story, this character is the daughter of the Kamisato Clan. The Heron’s Court banner will be launched for use on July 21.

Yoimiya: This is a new five-star Pyro archer and is popular for owning the Naganohara Fireworks. The Tapestry of Golden Flames banner will be launched for use after the launch of Ayaka.

Sayu: This is a new four-star Anemo ninja and its ability is to use a claymore in the game. This character will be included in Yoimiya’s banner.

Genshin Impact 2.0 Weapons