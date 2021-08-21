Genshin Impact 2.1 announced: New islands, characters, free Primogem codes, and more

Genshin Impact 2.1 is all set to be released on 1 September, 2021, and miHoYo has revealed a lot of details ahead of the launch. Players around the world are excited as the upcoming update will bring new characters, islands and boss enemies. The final chapter of Inazuma's Archon Quest will mark the end of the people of Inazuma, as version 2.1 arrives. While Genshin Impact 2.0 introduced four islands to the game, the upcoming version will bring two new islands.

Genshin Impact 2.1 new islands

Genshin Impact 2.1 will come with two new islands, namely Seirai Island and Watatsumi Island. Seirai Island saw a strange disaster that engulfed the island in a devastating thunderstorm, it also has a shrine where a talking black cat resides. The Watatsumi Island is covered with a colourful, dance forest and it is where a new character that is coming to the game with the upcoming update lives.

Genshin Impact 2.1 new characters

Genshin Impact 2.1 will feature four new characters, starting from Raiden Shogun, who is also known as Baal. The Raiden Shogun is a five-star Electro Polearm-wielder who was featured in the recent Archon quest. She gathers visions and inlays them on a mysterious statue to pursue eternity. The new character will be a part of the Genshin Impact 2.1 banner on September 1, 2021. The second new character is Kujou Sara, who is a four-star Electro archer who has descended from the Tengu, a speedy black-winged tribe. The third new character being introduced with Genshin Impact 2.1 is Sangonomiya Kokomi, who is a five-star Hydro catalyst user and the divine priestess of Watatsumi Island. Lastly, a PlayStation exclusive character that is coming to the game is Aloy. She will be introduced to PC with Genshin Impact 2.2.

Genshin Impact 2.1 codes

NTPV U7JT JYPD: gives 100 Primogems + 50,000 Mora

CB7U U6KT 2H59: offers 100 Primogems + 5 Hero’s wits

DSPV UN2B KH5M: 100 Primogems + 10 Mystic enhancement ores

Genshin Impact 2.1 boss

Along with Genshin Impact 2.1, players will get to fight three new bosses. The first is Signora who will be able to disguise in multiple forms, using both Cryo and Pyro. The second boss is Electro Oceanid and the third is Hydro Hypostasis. All the new bosses will be available for boss fights in the upcoming update of Genshin Impact.