Genshin Impact 2.1 Leaks: Release Date, New Characters, New Areas, New Bosses And More

Genshin Impact is a free-to-play game that has soared to immense popularity. With fame also comes its own set of troubles. The trouble that Genshin Impact has been suffering from is content leaks. Genshin Impact Update 2.1 is set to release in the coming months, but leakers and data miners have already provided the players with a preview of what's in store for them. Many people wish to learn more about Genshin Impact 2.1 Leaks

Genshin Impact 2.1 Leaks

Many reputable sources have provided a lot of information regarding the content that is supposed to be released in the Genshin Impact 2.1 update. According to the rumours and leaks, the 2.1 update will continue the Inazuma story and also possibly provide an ending for this arc. Many people have been wondering about the release date for Genshin Impact 2.1 update. The Genshin Impact 2.1 release date has not been revealed yet, but according to the update schedule that Mihoyo follows, the upcoming Genshin Impact should be available to users around the 31st of August.

New Characters

According to information provided through the leaks, Genshin Impact will be receiving two new characters; Sara Kujou, Kokomi, Baal and Aloy. Aloy is a popular character that is a massive part of the Horizon franchise. The massive success of Horizon Zero Dawn and the anticipation for the upcoming entry of Horizon Forbidden West has led to the addition of this character, Aloy, in Genshin Impact. Baal is a five-star Electro Archon and uses a Polearm as a weapon. Sara Kujou is a four-star Electro Bow user and Kokomi is the upcoming healer.

New Areas

There are two new islands that will be added to the game in the Genshin Impact Update 2.1; The first island is Watatsumi Island and the second one is Serai Island. Watatsumi Island is the home of the Inazuma resistance and will include areas like the Sangonomiya Shrine, Sangonomiya City, and Bourou Village. Serai Island is a location that is perpetually covered with a thunderstorm and large lightning bolts can be seen flashing around the area.

New Events and Bosses

Three new types of bosses are scheduled to be added in the upcoming 2.1 update. These bosses include; Electro Oceanid, Hydro Hypostasis and La Signora. New events are also being planned for the upcoming update, these include; Lunar Realm, Light Caresses the Moon and Hyakunin Ikki. A new fishing feature is also being added to the game in the upcoming update according to the leaks.

(Image Credits: Genshin Impact Instagram)