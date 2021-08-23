Genshin Impact 2.1: Raiden Shogun voice artist, gameplay and skills

Raiden Shogun and Kujou Sara will come out with Genshin Impact 2.1 and share the first banner of the update. While there have been several non-playable characters in Genshin Impact 2.0 that had a crucial role in the storyline, Raiden Shogun is coming to the game as a playable character. The character is also known as Ball and was features in the Archon quest in Genshin Impact 2.0. She is among the most anticipated new characters in the game as she was introduced early.

Genshin Impact Raiden Shogun is voiced by Anne Yatco

For Genshin Impact 2.0, the voice actor for Raiden Shogun was Anne Yatco, one of the most popular voice artists in the industry. Not only has Yatco dubbed for the Raiden Shogun in the English version of the game, but she has also voiced three non-playable characters in the game, including Matsuzaka, Mahiru and Hiiragi Chisato. Additionally, among the other Raiden Shogun voice actors is Miyuki Sawashiro who voiced Raiden Shogun for the Japanese version of the game.

Genshin Impact Raiden Shogun gameplay and skills

Raiden Shogun is one of the most powerful characters that will come in the game as playable assets with the upcoming update. Shogun’s elemental skill is called Transcendence: Baleful Light. It causes Electro damage to enemies nearby, as the character reveals her Euthymia. She is also capable of performing the Eye of Story Judgement and can track several group members in a coordinated assault. The element burst of the character is called as Secret Art: Musou Shinsetsu which allows the character to summon the Musou Isshin sword. The sword increases Shogun’s resistance to attacks, not letting any Electro damage affect her. However, players shall keep in mind that they will only be able to use this sword for a limited amount of time.

The new banner of the game with Raiden Shogun, along with Kujou Sara is expected to release on September 1, 2021. Genshin Impact 2.1 will feature four new characters, starting from Raiden Shogun, who is also known as Baal. There are three new bosses and two new islands. The final chapter of Inazuma's Archon Quest will mark the end of the people of Inazuma, as version 2.1 arrives.