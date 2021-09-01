Genshin Impact 2.1 Update Goes Live: Here's How You Can Get Aloy In Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has opened its world for crossovers with new franchises after their collaboration with Horizon. miHoYo has already been released updates about Aloy as a playable character in their game. After a long wait, the makers have finally added the character to the game and the players are curious about it. Because of the release of this playable character, the gamers are searching for questions like, ‘How To Get Aloy In Genshin Impact’ and ‘Where to Get Aloy in Genshin Impact’. Here is all the information needed to get Aloy as a playable character in Genshin Impact. Read more about the new Genshin Impact Aloy character.

How To Get Aloy In Genshin Impact?

"Everything I do is in the service of life, not death. That's why I'm here with you."#Aloy

Savior From Another World

Nora Huntress

Cryo

Nora Fortis



Travelers, let's welcome Aloy – "Savior From Another World!"#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/6D00O9NfkM — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 22, 2021

To get the Aloy character in Genshin Impact, the players must have an Adventure Rank of at least 20 to be eligible for getting Aloy for free. This was made available with the new Genshin Impact update 2.1 released for PS4. After having an Adventure Rank is 20 or higher, all the players need to do is log into the game and redeem the skin via mail. The same technique will also be used to get the exclusive Predator bow. In the game. It is good seeing Genshin Impact, become entirely free to claim. But keep in mind that the players should add the skin to their library before November 24th. This character is a 5-star heroine but her bow is only 4 stars.

More about Genshin Impact

Apart from this, miHoYo recently shared a post on their official Twitter account that mentioned the 2.1 update’s launch date to be September 1, 2021. The players can expect to see a new range of content for the players including two new islands in Inazuma and a new continuation for the rebellion's story. Baal, The Raider Shogen has been the main addition that is supposed to be brought in with this Genshin Impact 2.1 update. Other additions like the 4-star characters are supposed to be introduced along with The Raiden Shogun's banner include Sucrose, Kujou Sara, and Xiangling. All these characters are very powerful support characters who go well along with the constellation. No other information is available about this Anime-based game till now.