Genshin Impact 2.1 Update Set To Release On September 1; New Raiden Shogun Introduced

Genshin Impact developers, miHoYo has constantly been working on expanding their playable character list for a long time now. The recent Genshin Impact 2.1 release is just days away and the makers have just released a new set of information about the upcoming Baal, The Raiden Shogun. This is one of the most popular 4-star characters that have been brought into the anime based game. This has been picked up by the Genshin Impact players and they have been trying to find out more information about this new Genshin Impact character. Read more to know about Baal, The Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact New Character

Recently, miHoYo shared a post on their official Twitter handle that confirms Genshin Impact 2.1 launch date to be September 1, 2021. The update is supposed to bring in a new range of content for the players including two new islands in Inazuma and a new continuation for the rebellion's story. Baal, The Raider Shogen has been the main addition that is supposed to be brought in with this Genshin Impact 2.1 update. Apart from this, the 4-star characters to be introduced along with The Raiden Shogun's banner include Sucrose, Kujou Sara, and Xiangling. All these characters are very powerful support characters who go well along with the constellation. Apart from this, here is also some more information about the new Genshin Impact character.

More about Genshin Impact new character

Raiden Shogun happens to be one of the most powerful characters that are supposed to be released as a playable asset in the game. Shogun’s elemental skill includes Transcendence: Baleful Light that causes Electro damage to enemies nearby with the character’s Euthymia. The character also has abilities to perform the Eye of Story Judgement and track several group members in a coordinated assault. The element burst of the character is termed as Secret Art: Musou Shinsetsu and it allows the players to summon the Musou Isshin sword. This is a great weapon for the character because it increases Shogun’s resistance to the enemy’s blows by not letting any Electro damage affect her. The makers are supposed to add this character for a limited time in the game. No other information has been released so keep an eye out for any updates on the game’s social media handles.