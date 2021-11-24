Last Updated:

Genshin Impact 2.3 Release: When Does Genshin Maintenance Start, End & Server Status

Genshin Impact went down for maintenance on November 24, 2021 at 6 AM. The Genshin Impact 2.3 maintenance will take approximately five hours.

Written By
Vishnu V V
genshin impact

Image: Twitter/ @Genshin Impact


Genshin Impact in its latest blog post informed that the "Shadows Amidst Snowstorms" update is finally here. According to the update notice, the developers of the game will begin with update maintenance on Tuesday morning. The update was scheduled for November 24, 2021, and servers will go down at 06:00 AM local time. The update is now underway and the game will be ready to play in four to five hours.

What time does Genshin maintenance end?

To update the game, players on PC will need to close the game, open the game launcher and click on Update. For iOS and Android devices, the update will begin from App Store and in the game respectively. This maintenance period of the game is expected to last for five hours, meaning that players get to play the Genshin Impact 2.3 "Shadows Amidst Snowstorms" updated version by around 11.00 AM on 24 November. Maintenance for the update will be informed by the developers and the game will now go on a major overhaul in terms of the update.

Genshin Impact update 2.3 release date

The game went down for maintenance on November 24, 2021 at 6 AM. As mentioned on the official update notice, the maintenance will take approximately five hours and will be up and ready in playable condition by 11:00. The developer of Genshin Impact, miHoYo has also announced that players will be compensated with 300 Primogems for the time they are not able to login into the game. 

The compensation will be placed as 60 Primogems per hour of maintenance. If the maintenance is finished early, players will still get 300 Primogems, however will get more for any delay in the process. The compensation will only be available to Travellers with an Adventure Ranker of 5 or higher.

Genshin Impact server status

The game server is now down. The Genshin Impact 2.3 maintenance has already begun and has over 4 hours’ time to complete. The players have been asked to wait until the maintenance is completed.

Players who reached Adventure Rank 5 or above are eligible for the Genshin Impact 2.3 update. Further, the compensation of 300 Primogems will be distributed through the mail available in the game for the same level players. The Genshin Impact 2.3 update brings new characters including a five-star character called Arataki Itto and another four-star character called Gorou. New weapons and events are also now up on the game.

Image: Twitter/ @Genshin Impact

First Published:
