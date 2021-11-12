Genshin Impact 2.3 To Premiere On November 12: What To Expect From The Event?

Developers of Genshin Impact, miHoYo is ready to host a special event for the upcoming version of Genshin Impact. In a tweet from its official handle, Genshin Impact announced the special program for the game new version's premiere that will take place on Friday, November 12, 2021. Players and fans around the world will be able to watch the premiere on Genshin Impact's official Twitch channel.

The scheduled event is likely to reveal the Genshin Impact v2.3. However, this version is not anticipated to come with any major updates to the game, considering that the developers added new players and a city in the last updates. Nevertheless, the rumour mill suggests that Genshin Impact v2.3 will bring a new Riftstalker-like boss in the game. The boss might be seen in the south of the island Tsurumi. Leaks also suggest that the boss is capable of floating in the air and defeating players with powerful elemental attacks.

The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 12/11/2021 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!

>>>https://t.co/iSfDaDRH9w#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/CXB0wP8ho5 — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) November 10, 2021

Genshin Impact 2.3 might be announced soon

The Golden Woldlord, also known as the King of all Riftwolves is a powerful boss. It is capable of corrosive attacks that constantly reduce the HP of a player and other team members. Additionally, the new boss in Genshin Impact v2.3 might be capable of summoning minions that will protect it from the attacks of the player. To counter the boss and its supporting characters, a team might need a Geo character. it will be interesting to see how the storyline is affected by the new addition and other quests that might come with the new update.

Other than the new boss, Genshin Impact players might also get to see new characters, including Arataki Itto and Gorou. One of the rumoured events of the upcoming version is said to be titled Shadows Amidst Snowstorms. The events might include special rewards for the players including Primogems, a new 4-star weapon, and two enhancement materials. Apart from the two new additions, Genshin Impact v2.3 might bring back the Marvelous Merchandise event. During the event, players will have to complete daily quests for a non-playable character called Liben. While it is not confirmed at the moment, but the upcoming update might bring a new region in the game called Sumeru.