Genshin Impact 2.5 Release date: New characters, enemies, free primogem codes and more

Genshin Impact is receiving another update on February 16, 2022. Named Genshin Impact 2.5, the update was announced on Saturday in a Twitch live session conducted by the developers of the game. Unlike previous updates, the forthcoming update does not bring any major additions to the game. Keep reading to know more about the Genshin Impact 2.5 update and new content that is coming to the game with it.

The new update will come with an area based on Enkanomiya, which is haunted by darkness. The update will also feature a new item called the Bokuso Box, which will help players in resisting the darkness, take down certain monsters and gain new abilities. There will be a new seasonal event in the game called Three Realms Gateway Offering. Additionally, there will be new enemies in the game called, Defenders of the Shadowy Husk Family, Line Breakers and Standard Bearers.

Genshin Impact new characters

The Genshin Impact 2.5 version will come with a five-star Elecro Catalyst character called Yae Miko, who also happens to be the head shrine maiden at the Grand Narukami. The character will be able to provide constant damage both off the field and on the field. Along with this, the Wish banner of the upcoming update will feature old characters of the game such as Sangonomiya Kokomi and Raiden Shogun. Using the codes given below, users can claim Genshin Impact 2.5 free primogem.

Genshin Impact 2.5 codes

WT7D3CQEHVBM - 50,000 Mora and 100 Primogems

VTPU3CQWYCSD - 10 Mystic enhancement ores and 100 Primogems

AB7VJC9EGDAZ - 5 Hero's wits + 100 Primogems

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes?

The makers have added an option to redeem these codes in the game. This is by going into the Account option menu of the game. All the codes released with the recent Genshin impact update need to be pasted there. The players are also required to be Adventure Rank 10 or higher to be eligible to redeem codes in Genshin Impact. Here are some steps that can be followed to redeem codes in Genshin Impact:

First, the players are required to start the game and open the main menu of Genshin Impact.

Then try to look for the ‘Settings’ option and then click on it.

Then try to look for, ‘Account Option’ and click on it

In the window, players will be able to spot the Redeem Code option.

Then enter the Genshin Impact code in the required field and redeem the exclusive rewards.

IMAGE: genshin.mihoyo.com