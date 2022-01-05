Genshin Impact 2.5 update: Release date, leaks, characters, patch notes and more

Genshin Impact is one of the most popular mobile games. The developer of the game, miHoYo drops new updates quite frequently, adding new content to the game every now and then. While the Genshin Impact v2.3 was revealed for players in November 2022, the Genshin Impact v2.4 is currently being rolled out. With the latest version, the game is getting a new area, new bosses and a new five-star character. However, as the Genshin Impact v2.4 has been launched, leaks about the upcoming version are already surfacing on the internet. Keep reading to know more about the information available regarding Genshin Impact v2.5, which is expected to launch sometime next month.

Genshin Impact 2.5 update release date

The Genshin Impact 2.5 update release date is said to be in mid-February 2022. The Genshin Impact v2.4 has just been launched. A release date for Genshin Impact 2.5 has been speculated based on Genshin Impact's previous release pattern, wherein the game has followed a strict six-week update routine, according to which the update shall come around February 15, 2022.

Recent Reddit leak suggests elemental skills of Yae Miko

At the moment, information about Genshin Impact 2.5 banners is not available in abundance. However, a recent Reddit leak seems to have revealed the skills for Yae Miko, which is an upcoming character in Genshin Impact. The Elemental Skill of Yae Miko os - Moves rapidly leaving behind 'Lethal Sakura' which periodically deals damage to one nearby enemy with lighting and when there are other Lethal Sakura nearby, it will increase their level. The Elemental Burst of the player contains lighting and thunder descend dealing AoE electro damage. Additionally, when the burst is used, Yae Miko will release all nearby Lethal Sakura which will morph into a Tenki Thunderstrike and descend.

While there are very few Genshin Impact 2.5 update leaks as of now, the patch notes are also not available. A detailed look at the patch notes will only come out when miHoYo officially launches the Genshin Impact 2.5 update. Previously, a report about Genshin Impact 2.4 was published on December 27, 2021, a week ahead of the official launch of the update. Stay tuned for more updates on Genshin Impacts and other gaming news.

