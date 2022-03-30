Genshin Impact 2.6 update: How to unlock Lost Valley domain and how to enter the Chasm?

Genshin Impact 2.6 is out and the update adds a lot of interesting content to the game. This time, miHoYo has released a completely new location in the game called The Chasm. While this location unlocks a plethora of opportunities for players to collect the in-game resources. It also contains new enemies and a new boss. Keep reading to know more about how to enter The Chasm in Genshin Impact 2.6.

Apart from The Chasm, Genchin Impact 2.6 brings a 5-star character called Kamisato Ayato who used the Hydro sword and is the master of Kamisato Art, Tachi Jutsu. Further, a new season event awaits players in the game. It is called Violet Garden. As the host of the event, players will find older characters like Yae Miko. Now, let's discover how to enter Chasm in Genshin Impact.

How to enter Chasm in Genshin Impact?

As mentioned earlier, The Chasm is a new area in Genshin Impact for players to explore. This new region is found near Liyue and players have to complete a particular quest to get there. This quest is called Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering. Players need to hold an Adventure Rak 28 or higher in order to unlock this quest. According to dualshockers.com, the quest is simple and players only need to follow the on-screen instructions and listen to the in-game dialogue to complete it.

However, realsport101.com says that players will also have to destroy the Bedrock Keys to access the Underground Mines found in The Chasm. This is possible by using the cage-shaped Geo cages that are found near the Bedrock Keys area. However, the publication also notes that these are just the primary challenges that players will have to face in The Chasm, which means that the new area is going to be very interesting for players.

After completing the World Quest "Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering," the Underground Mines area of The Chasm will become available. Let's take a look at the new gameplay for the Underground Mines.



See Full Details >>>https://t.co/Dk5zvaelWI#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/ttHcaeJR7s — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) March 21, 2022

Genshin Impact 2.6 is has been released by miHoYo and is available for players on Android or iOS smartphones, Windows PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. While players are excited about how to unlock new domain in Genshin Impact 2.6, it is out now and players can start playing the new version. Stay tuned for more gaming news.