Genshin Impact Adventurers Assemble: Know All Details About New Event

Adventurers Assemble is the latest event from Genshin Impact's update. This event started on the 28th of October and will run till the 27th of November. This will give players the opportunity to gain access to some new in-game items for introducing this game to new players. Continue reading to check out all the details on this latest event.

Genshin Impact Adventurers Assemble

Players who want to participate in this event need to fulfill a requirement of Adventurer Rank 15 for being able to obtain an exclusive invitation code from the "Invite Friends" menu in the game. The second method to receive the code is by visiting the miHoYo website to link the account.

Every new player that you send an invite can enter the game by using your code and creating a bond while doing so. After this new player manages to reach Adventurer Rank 15, both you and the new player who joined using your code will receive rewards for participating. Each new player will also start receiving their own invitation codes which they can use to invite other new players.

The invitation rewards include: 10k Mora, this is rewarded when a player uses the invitation code given by you. 60 Primogems, this is rewarded when a player who was invited by you reaches Adventurer Rank 15 60 Primogems, this is rewarded when two players who were invited by you reach Adventurer Rank 15 60 Primogems, this is rewarded when three players who were invited by you reach Adventurer Rank 15

The rewards include for players who were invited: 10k Mora, 10 Fine Enhancement Ore, 10 Adventurer’s XP, upon using the invite code. The 3-star Artifact: Medal of The Brave, rewarded upon reaching Adventurer Rank 5 The 3-star Artifact: Prospect of the Brave, rewarded upon reaching Adventurer Rank 10 10 Hero’s Wit, upon reaching Adventurer Rank 15



Dear Travelers,



The "Adventurers, Assemble!" event has officially begun!ヽ(●´∀`●)ﾉ



Take part in the event to receive Mora, artifacts, Primogems, and other rewards!



See event details here:https://t.co/2rDOd4DRbd#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/yPXQoTEeTN — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) October 28, 2020

Genshin Impact download on PC, PS4 and Mobile (iOS and Android)

PC Download and open the PC Client Launcher file. Check "I have read and agree to the Software License Agreement" and select "Install Now". Complete the PC Launcher installation and select "Run Now" to run the launcher. Click "Get Game" to download Genshin Impact's game files. Download the game. Finally, click on the game to start playing.

PS4 To download Genshin Impact on PlayStation, head over to the PSN store Search for Genshin Impact Hit download and the game will begin downloading. Once downloaded, let it finish the installation. Finally, press on the game icon to start playing.

iOS or Android Head over to the respective Apple Store and Google Play Store Search for Genshin Impact Click on Install once finished, open the app and the in-game data will start downloading Size would be around 5.5GB so the time it takes will depend on the internet speed. Once finished, you will be able to play the game.



Genshin Impact Tier List

S-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact 1. Diluc (Pyro, Claymore) 2. Venti (Anemo, Bow) 3. Qiqi (Ice, Sword) 4. Razor (Electro, Claymore) 5. Fischl (Electro, Bow) 6. Keqing (Electro, Sword)

A-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact 7. Jean (Anemo, Sword) 8. Xiangling (Pryo, Polearm) 9. Chongyun (Ice, Claymore) 10. Traveler (Anemo, Sword) 11. Xiao (Anemo, Polearm)

B-Tier Characters IN Genshin Impact 12. Mona (Water, Catalyst) 13. Barbara (Water, Catalyst) 14. Ningguang (Geo, Catalyst) 15. Traveler (Geo, Sword) 16. Klee (Pyro, Catalyst) 17. Bennett (Pyro, Sword)

C-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact 18. Lisa (Electro, Catalyst) 19. Kaeyta (Ice, Sword) 20. Noelle (Geo, Claymore) 21. Sucrose (Anemo, Catalyst) 22. Xingqiu (Water, Sword) 23. Beidou (Electro, Claymore)

D-Tier Character in Genshin Impact 24. Amber (Pyro, Bow)



