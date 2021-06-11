Genshin Impact All Mural Locations: Finish 'The Other Side Of Isle And Sea' Side Quest

Quick links:
Genshin Impact has been one of the most popular free to play games in the community lately. The players have been loving the different missions and quests added to the game. They have thus been talking about Genshin Impact Mural location that is a part of the side quest in the game. To help these players, here is a complete guide to find all the mural locations and finish “The Other Side of Isle and Sea'' side quest.
The players are required to take pictures of all the Murals to complete “The Other Side of Isle and Sea'' side quest. Thus it is extremely important to find all Mural locations in the game. At the start of the quest, Paimon will ask the players to take a photo of the mural using the regular photo mode. There are a total of five mural locations in Genshin Impact‘s Golden Apple Archipelago. To help out the readers, here are all the 5 Mural locations needed to complete “The Other Side of Isle and Sea'' side quest. Keep in mind that this is a side quest and if you are in a hurry to finish the game you can just skip this and start with the main story quests. Apart from this, here is also a video taken from YouTube that can help the players complete this side quest in the game.
