Genshin Impact All Mural Locations: Finish 'The Other Side Of Isle And Sea' Side Quest

Genshin Impact has been one of the most popular free to play games in the community lately. The players have been loving the different missions and quests added to the game. They have thus been talking about Genshin Impact Mural location that is a part of the side quest in the game. To help these players, here is a complete guide to find all the mural locations and finish “The Other Side of Isle and Sea'' side quest.

Genshin Impact All Mural Locations

The players are required to take pictures of all the Murals to complete “The Other Side of Isle and Sea'' side quest. Thus it is extremely important to find all Mural locations in the game. At the start of the quest, Paimon will ask the players to take a photo of the mural using the regular photo mode. There are a total of five mural locations in Genshin Impact‘s Golden Apple Archipelago. To help out the readers, here are all the 5 Mural locations needed to complete “The Other Side of Isle and Sea'' side quest. Keep in mind that this is a side quest and if you are in a hurry to finish the game you can just skip this and start with the main story quests. Apart from this, here is also a video taken from YouTube that can help the players complete this side quest in the game.

Minacious Isle: Finding this location is certainly easy. All the players need to spot is the eastern landmass that has been located to the left side of the large rock formation.

Broken Isle: Use the fast travel point and move towards the southwestern section of the rock formation. Then fight the mobs after breaking the Painted Ground/Painted Wall minigame. The players can find the mural in the small cavern.

Twinning Isle (south): The players will need to reach the large landmass that has been located towards the south of Twinning Isle. Reach the location and spot a small passageway between the rock formations. You will spot the Mural inside.

Twinning Isle (west): From the location mentioned above, start moving towards the island located on the west. Reach there and find the mural in the northern section of this area, just next to the beach.

Nameless Isle: The players will need to move towards the northeastern tip of the Golden Apple Archipelago region. To reach there they need to sail from Twinning Isle between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and locate a small island that’s usually covered in mists. Reach there and get the last Mural picture.

